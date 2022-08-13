Who is Alex Friedmann? Nashville criminal justice advocate pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

Alex Friedmann, the Nashville resident responsible for vandalizing the Davidson County Detention Center and hiding firearms there, has pleaded guilty.

The Department of Justice reported on Thursday that Alexander Friedmann, 52, pleaded guilty to charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Daron Hall @DaronHall7 Justice was served today for the men and women of @NashSheriff as the jury finds Alex Friedmann guilty.

Officials filed charges against Friedmann in May 2020 following the discovery of his intricate plan to hide a range of weapons and accessories at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center (DDC) while it was still under construction.

A state trial jury found Friedmann guilty of felony vandalism on July 21, 2022. The vandalism caused over $250,000 in damage.

Who is Alex Friedmann and what did he do?

Alex Friedmann is a left-leaning prison reformer who worked for U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign.

He started writing for the Human Rights Defense Center's monthly newsletter, Jail Legal News, when he was serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery he committed when he was 18 years old, and later became an advocate and prison reformer.

Friedmann was detained in January 2020 for breaking into an unfinished prison.

Sheriff Daron Hall is LIVE at the Downtown Detention Center (DDC) discussing the indictment of Alex Friedmann. Initial charges included Attempted Burglary, Evidence Tampering, and Possession of Burglary Tools at the DDC.

It was claimed that he tried to conceal weapons and tools within the facility for inmates to use in an escape once it was open for business.

Investigators claim that in December 2019, Friedmann entered the control room while posing as a construction worker.

He was seen on surveillance footage, looking at keys with security hubs.

Later, it was shown that Friedmann removed two sets of keys and placed them in his right pocket. He appeared to be leaving the building shortly after.

Sheriff @DaronHall7 announced Alex Friedmann, 50, a longtime criminal justice advocate and managing editor of Prison Legal News is free on bond after being charged with attempted burglary, evidence tampering, and possession of burglary tools at the Downtown Detention Center.

Commenting on his plans, Davidson County Sheriff, Daron Hall, said:

"In my 35 years of law enforcement, rarely have I felt an individual needs to be held accountable to the greatest extent of the law as Alex Friedmann. He terrorized the entire Davidson County Sheriff’s Office downtown campus and today’s federal court action proves his evil plan was much broader than initially realized."

Hall also reacted to the verdict and further said:

"I still don't believe what happened. It was the most significant event in my lifetime. The impact was prevented. I can't thank the DA's office enough. We had to try to convince people to believe us. Today isn't a celebration but I feel awkward. Our justice realized the significance of this event. He committed an evil act. I am leaving here tonight with a little more faith in our system."

He is expected to be sentenced on January 4, 2023. The sentencing of his state charges will be conducted on September 8, 2022.

Federal judge Aleta Trauger will rule on the plea deal.

