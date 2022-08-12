What did Herbert Marsh do? Nashville man sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for 2018 Music City Pawn robbery

Herbert Marsh of Nashville, the man responsible for the June 2018 robbery of Music City Pawn, was convicted on Friday of federal crimes related to his role. He has been sentenced to serve 17 1/2 years in federal prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart gave the verdict for the Middle District of Tennessee.

ATF Nashville @ATFNashville Today, Herbert Marsh, 32, of Nashville, TN was sentenced to serve 17 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018. To learn more, go to justice.gov/usao-mdtn/pr/n… Today, Herbert Marsh, 32, of Nashville, TN was sentenced to serve 17 1/2 years in federal prison for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018. To learn more, go to justice.gov/usao-mdtn/pr/n…

Herbert Marsh, 31, has been found guilty of six charges relating to conspiracy, robbery, theft, stolen firearms, possession of firearms while a convicted felon, and witness tampering.

The charges of brandishing firearms during the robbery were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

The other two men, James Horton, 27, and Hakeem Mannie, 32, both charged in the robbery, pleaded guilty to their charges.

Mannie was sentenced to 176 months in prison in January 2019, while Horton is still awaiting his sentencing.

Herbert Marsh robbed Music City Pawn in Nashville on June 26, 2018

Hakeem Mannie (left) and James Horton (right), the other two robbers convicted in the case (Image via Metro Police Department)

As per the details provided in the official court documents, Herbert Marsh, James Horton, and Hakeem Mannie robbed Music City Pawn on June 26, 2018, stealing 11 firearms and nearly $8,000 in cash.

The trio entered the store wearing masks and gloves. One was armed with a handgun, an extended magazine, and a weapon-mounted light.

They ordered the two employees to lay on the ground and tie them with cable, while a third employee was dragged to the back of the store and ordered to open the safe.

After stealing firearms and cash, the assailants fled the store in a U-Haul van. Later, officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stopped a BMW at the intersection of 24th Ave. N. and Rosa Parks Blvd. for a traffic violation.

Officers identified the driver as James Horton, Mannie and Marsh as two of the three passengers. Five stolen firearms were recovered from the vehicle during the investigation. Four were taken during the robbery at Music City Pawn.

Metro Nashville PD @MNPDNashville Four persons in custody and five stolen handguns (4 from Tues. Music City Pawn robbery) recovered after vehicle stop Wed. eve on 24th Ave. N. All four face theft, gun & drug possession charges. The investigation continues. Four persons in custody and five stolen handguns (4 from Tues. Music City Pawn robbery) recovered after vehicle stop Wed. eve on 24th Ave. N. All four face theft, gun & drug possession charges. The investigation continues. https://t.co/zJGk3mL596

The trio was also linked to the robbery by video surveillance and witness statements, as well as the recovery of the U-Haul van used during the escape at Marsh's sister's house.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are the investigative agencies involved in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brooke K. Schiferle and Juliet Aldridge prosecuted the case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen