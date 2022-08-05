Saniya Lofton death: Suspect arrested as Nashville teen killed in Hickory Trace Drive apartment shooting

Nashville, Tennessee Police on Thursday arrested a suspect named Shaquavius Moore, 24, who was responsible for the apartment shooting in Hickory Trace Drive that left one teenager dead and three other people injured.

The 19-year-old killed in the shooting has been identified as Saniya Lofton. She was shot while trying to help her cousin move out of her apartment.

The suspect also shot her mother, brother, and cousin. They are being treated at the moment. Another 16-year-old who jumped out of a second-floor window trying to escape the shooting is being treated for minor injuries.

Nashville Police still exploring the reason for the shooting

According to Nashville police officials who spoke to the media, the incident happened when a 22-year-old lady who lived in the apartment with her 4-year-old kid asked her two cousins and aunt to assist her in moving out of the residence.

Moore, the child's uncle, who was visiting the area and residing in the apartment, was also there.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for the police, stated that her move out caused an argument between Moore and the woman, and he started firing.

Aaron said:

"An altercation took place and as a result of the altercation, that man, identified as Shaquavius Moore, retrieved a gun from inside the apartment and opened fire,"

Shaquavius Moore will be charged by Nashville police today with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of Saniya and attempted criminal homicide for the wounding of other family members.

Authorities concerned about Tennessee's increased gun violence

Tennessee has a gun problem. Laws are weak in the state and violence is on the rise.

According to Everytown research, Tennessee has 1,193 gun-related fatalities and 2,220 gun-related injuries yearly. Guns are also the second-leading cause of death for kids and teenagers.

Although the laws were always on the lax side in the state, crime was still under control compared to other states.

Gov. Bill Lee of the state said in a press conference last month:

“We’re not looking at gun restriction laws in my administration right now. Criminals don’t follow laws, criminals break laws. Whether they are a gun law or drug law, criminals break laws. … We can’t control what they do, but we can control what we can control.”

The administration is not planning to change the laws in regard to gun control.

Apart from being a violent epidemic, gun violence is also an economic catastrophe. Tennessee has the eighth-highest societal cost of gun violence in the United States, according to Everystat.org.

The state spends $9 billion a year on gun-related injuries and fatalities, of which taxpayers pay $433 million. That works up to $1,346 per Tennessee resident annually.

