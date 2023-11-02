“Active support of many governments”: Angelina Jolie condemns fatalities in Gaza after previous backlash over Israel-Palestine post

American actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has shared an Instagram post unequivocally calling for a cease-fire in Gaza after facing backlash over her earlier post regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the 48-year-old shared an image of the destroyed Jabalia refugee camp and expressed her horror at the "deliberate bombing of a trapped population."

"Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave. 40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered," she wrote.

The actress continues,

"While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, families - are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law."

The 48-year-old Tomb Raider actress elaborated on the role played by world leaders and governments in "refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire" and preventing the UN Security Council from curbing the violence. She criticized them and called them "complicit" in the crimes happening in Gaza.

Angelina Jolie stressed that the victims, "children, women, and families," are being dehumanized and deprived of basic human necessities like food and water, medicine, and even humanitarian aid.

Her latest post comes days after she posted a message condemning the violence as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict. On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Angelina Jolie took to Instagram to express support for civilians affected on both sides of the conflict.

"What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge."

"Please call it what it is": Angelina Jolie faced backlash after sharing a post with a neutral take on the conflict

The Maleficent actress's post on October 29th went viral with over 900,000 likes. Many criticized the actress for maintaining a neutral stance. They called her statements confusing and even stated that, as a refugee ambassador, she should call what's happening in Gaza a genocide.

Angelina Jolie was a UN refugee agency ambassador from 2001 to 2022. She first started her work with the UN in 2001 as a UN goodwill ambassador, and then in 2012, she became its special envoy. She was not the only actor to be slammed online for remaining neutral. Singer Selena Gomez posted a story on Instagram on Tuesday, explaining that she remained silent on the issue because "a post won't" change the world.

Similarly, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo was criticized for sharing a petition to "save the children" affected by the conflict.