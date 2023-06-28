Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Tomb Raider TV series: Everything we know so far

Tomb Raider is undoubtedly one of the most beloved action-adventure games in the world of video games. The game, along with its lead character, the fearless Lara Croft, has turned into a pop culture phenomenon over the years. Its popularity blew up after the live-action 2001 adaptation of the video game came out, starring Angelina Jolie.

Another comparatively recent adaptation of it arrived in 2018, which starred actress Alicia Vikander in the lead role.

The thrilling story of Tomb Raider and its protagonist Lara Croft is now all set to make its return in the form of a brand new TV series, that is being written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the fan-favorite actor, writer and producer, is best known for her portrayal of the lead character in the multiple Emmy-winning series, Fleabag. The series, which is currently in the development stage, will arrive on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Tomb Raider @tombraider 10 years ago today Tomb Raider (2013) launched, and Lara Croft's origin story was born! There were so many epic moments in the game, which do you remember the most? 10 years ago today Tomb Raider (2013) launched, and Lara Croft's origin story was born! There were so many epic moments in the game, which do you remember the most? https://t.co/MrSb2OaS8a

Ever since the news of the adaptation of Tomb Raider by Phoebe Waller-Bridge was released, fans of the video game and the Fleabag actor, have been buzzing with excitement to see how the news series will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out more details about the new Tomb Raider TV series for Amazon Prime Video.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will also serve as one of the executive producers for the new Tomb Raider TV series

Rino @RinoTheBouncer



Who else wants Lara Croft to return to her iconic 90s… HUGE: Tomb Raider live-action series director Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she hopes to develop “something dangerous and exciting” and she wants to “bring back some of that ’90s vibe.” with her upcoming adaptationWho else wants Lara Croft to return to her iconic 90s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… HUGE: Tomb Raider live-action series director Phoebe Waller-Bridge says she hopes to develop “something dangerous and exciting” and she wants to “bring back some of that ’90s vibe.” with her upcoming adaptation🚀Who else wants Lara Croft to return to her iconic 90s… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hNS9i4CMwh

Given that the Prime Video action-adventure series is still under development, details regarding release date, cast members, and synopsis is being kept under tight wraps. However, as per The Hollywood Reporter, the list of executive producers for the series includes Pheobe Waller-Bridge, alongside Amanda Greenblatt, Ryan Andolina, and Dimitri M. Johnson.

Andolina and Greenblatt have developed their very own production agency and have signed a deal with Prime Video for this upcoming series. Johnson also has his own production company named dj2, through which he will be executive producing Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter has also stated that Waller-Bridge does not have any plans to be featured in the upcoming series.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Phoebe Waller-Bridge went on to express her love for the action video game franchise. During the interview, she also gave a few hints regarding what her vision is for the new series adaptation of Tomb Raider:

"The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I’ve been building up to this. What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I’ve learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that ’90s vibe?...And it’s such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do."

The writer and actor further continued:

"I feel like when you’re working in the industry, you’ve got to ride the waves and lean in...There’s room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse."

Although not much has been disclosed yet about the series, by the looks of what Waller-Bridge said, it is quite evident that it will be a nostalgic ride for '90s kids and those who grew up playing the video game.

Poll : 0 votes