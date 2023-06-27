"I feel like I’ve been building up to this"- Phoebe Waller-Bridge opens up about live-action Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider is one of the most iconic video games of all time. Over its many-dimensional reign, the video game franchise and its leading woman, Lara Croft, have both become a significant part of pop culture. Then came the movies starring Angelina Jolie to further cement its craze. However, the intriguing story of Lara Croft has not made a comeback on television since then.

All that could change sooner than most people anticipate. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for her roles in Fleabag and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, is slated to create a live-action adaptation of the videogame for Amazon Prime, her preferred platform for some time.

Notably, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been a fan of the franchise since a very young age.

In an exclusive conversation with Vanity Fair, Phoebe recalled the time Amzaon asked her to create a television show around it:

"The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character…. Having worked on Bond and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I’ve been building up to this. What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I’ve learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that ’90s vibe?...And it’s such a wonderful feeling to think you know what to do."

Sadly, the WGA strike has also impacted the development of Tomb Raider, with further news on the adaptation still impending.

"There’s room to do something really quite dangerous"- Phoebe Waller-Bridge on Tomb Raider live adaptation

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's love of video games dates back to her early years. As an avid gamer hooked to the PlayStation, Lara Croft was one of her favorite entries. As she grew older, her gaming tendencies were replaced with some different hobbies but her love for Lara Croft stayed.

While thinking about developing a series based on the bold and beautiful Lara Croft, one of the most iconic characters in gaming and pop culture history, Phoebe decided that she could use her fanfare and the industry's general direction to create something solid. Moreover, Tomb Raider games were always renowned for their stories. She told Vanity Fair:

"I feel like when you’re working in the industry, you’ve got to ride the waves and lean in,...There’s room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It’s the old Trojan horse."

Tomb Raider is currently in the early stages of development.

