The Last of Us season 2: HBO's updated release schedule amid WGA strike

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike has profoundly impacted the entertainment landscape, notably affecting HBO's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic series, The Last of Us. The show, brought to life by stellar performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, made waves earlier in the year, garnering success that HBO is eager to duplicate.

Series' co-creator, writer, and executive producer Craig Mazin added fuel to the fire by hinting at a long-term commitment to the series. Bella Ramsey, one of the series' stars, has also unveiled a prospective release window for the second season during an appearance on a UK talk show.

HBO's The Last of Us: Anticipation, speculation, and the impact of the WGA strike on upcoming seasons

The Last of Us faces the impact of WGA Strike on upcoming seasons (Image via HBO)

Given that the first season of The Last of Us has concluded, the entertainment world is now abuzz with anticipation for not just the second, but even a potential third season. Craig Mazin, the co-creator, writer, and executive producer, stoked these expectations by suggesting that the series "should be around for a while" during his April appearance on a panel at the NAB Show in LA, as per Deadline.

However, the exact release timeline for The Last of Us Season 2 is uncertain due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

According to a report from Deadline, Francesca Orsi, HBO's head of drama, hinted at a potential delay in the sequel season due to the labor dispute. She warned that HBO would need to reconsider its end-of-2024 schedule and strategize the 2025 lineup accordingly, unless the strike concludes soon.

A prolonged "six to nine months" strike might necessitate a comprehensive reshuffle of HBO's 2024 lineup, potentially deferring many shows to 2025, or even later. Orsi said:

"While everything at this moment is pencils down, I'm hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the 24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025."

In a pre-strike scenario, HBO had envisioned releasing The Last of Us Season 2 in 2025, with The White Lotus set for a 2024 release. However, these plans are increasingly looking precarious in light of the ongoing labor dispute, and as Orsi put it, it's "too early to tell" how these plans could change:

"At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it."

Bella Ramsey, one of the show's stars, had previously hinted at a possible release timeframe for the second season during her appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show in March.

Ramsey suggested that fans might see the return of the post-apocalyptic world at the "end of 2024, early 2025," with filming expected to commence by the end of 2023.

"It will be a while. I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

Francesca Orsi's latest comments are not surprising, given that audiences were expecting a delay as Variety had reported that auditions had been suspended due to the strike.

Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have also ceased all work on the series.

A peek into The Last of Us future seasons

What lies ahead in the post-apocalyptic world (Image via HBO)

The future course of pre-production on The Last of Us Season 2 largely depends on resolving the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. While the strike has brought numerous productions to a standstill, there's a considerable eagerness within the industry to strike a fair deal and return to the much-loved projects.

Some insiders predict the strike could wind up around Labor Day in early September. It could cause significant disruption across the board, affecting almost every film and television series, including The Last of Us.

Given the intended filming schedule for season 2, fans might have to wait until early to mid-2024 before production resumes, a factor that could invariably postpone future seasons.

Along with scheduling adjustments, fans can also anticipate substantial changes in the show's content. Neil Druckmann, the showrunner, has confirmed that in response to the viewers' feedback concerning the scarcity of fungus-infected zombies, season 2 will undoubtedly feature more of these spine-chilling creatures.

In the interim, as the wait for season 2 continues, fans can reacquaint themselves with, or discover the critically acclaimed first season of The Last of Us, currently available for streaming on HBO Max.

