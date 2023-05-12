Is WWE affected by the 2023 Writers' Strike?

The ‘E’ in WWE stands for entertainment. Therefore, entertainment requires a team of writers who ensure the content is engaging for the audience. Hence, a writing team is essential for the smooth rolling of weekly programming.

That being said, it’s the same for Hollywood. Writers are an essential part of the entire structure, and recently, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has gone on strike. This union consisted of all writers across Hollywood who work on film and television. This strike stems from the industry's failure to reach new contracts with them.

However, it’s been clarified by WWE CEO Nick Khan that the writers do not fall under WGA. Hence the strike doesn’t affect the company and its weekly shows. Furthermore, it’s been clarified that Endeavor Group will only work on the wrestling giant's business side and not interfere in the creative side.

It’s unknown if the writers will feel the impact of this later as it picks up momentum (if it does).

Why would Endeavor taking over WWE affect the writers during the WGA strike?

Even though the writers for World Wrestling Entertainment aren’t a part of the union, Endeavor Group represents writers and other members who are part of this union.

Since Endeavor Group is the one who acquired the wrestling promotion, the impact of the union strike could form a cloud of pressure on non-union writers.

Of course, it’s not until the WGA strike goes on for multiple months that the wrestling giant's writers could feel the pressure, but there could be resistance in the initial months.

During an episode on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff explained how the WGA strike could affect the writers working at World Wrestling Entertainment.

“Endeavor represents a lot of union writers, directors, camera operators, and production teams. If it [the strike] gets ugly, even though WWE writers are non-union writers, you could see a scenario where other unions begin to galvanize, to start putting pressure on, that could affect WWE.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Eric Bischoff spoke about how much the strike could affect AEW but clarified that the Jacksonville-based one wouldn't be as concerned if the WGA strike impacted the two wrestling promotions.

So far, it seems like Titanland's bosses don’t have anything to worry about, but time could change the impact of the WGA strike.

