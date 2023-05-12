The Last of Us season 2 release delayed beyond expectations

The Last of Us, a post-apocalyptic horror television series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has become a fan favorite since its debut on HBO earlier this year. However, fans eagerly awaiting the second season may have to wait longer than expected due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood.
Initial reports had suggested that the sophomore season would premiere by late 2024 or early 2025, but the strike has caused significant disruptions to the production schedule.
A recent production update reveals that the show's filming is now expected to commence in early 2024 in Vancouver, Canada. This means that fans may have to wait until at least early to mid-2025 for the highly anticipated sequel.
The Last of Us season 2: Delayed filming and potential impact of the writers' strike
Variety's production update reveals that filming for The Last of Us season 2 is expected to commence in early 2024 in Vancouver, Canada, causing a delay in the show's release. However, the delay gives show creators more time to prepare and work on the scripts, as the casting process for the series uses sides from The Last of Us Part II video game, on which the show is based.
The ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood could further delay the release of season 2. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have reportedly stopped working on the show due to the work stoppage. Entertainment law firm co-founder Tara Kole predicts that the writers' strike could continue until fall or even winter, impacting the production and release of the show.
Implications for fans: How The Last of Us season 2 delay could affect the final product
The delay of The Last of Us season 2 due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood may be disappointing for fans eagerly awaiting the show's return. Although it means that filming won't begin until early 2024, the delay does give the show's creators more time to work on the scripts, potentially resulting in a better final product.
Fans can relive the first season's gripping action and drama by streaming season 1 on HBO Max. With the ongoing writers' strike, it's impossible to predict when season 2 will arrive, and fans can only hope that the delay will result in a better final product.