"New meme locked in": Selena Gomez and Tyga gasping at Messi's dribble has the internet gushing over the duo

Selena Gomez and Tyga recently attended the Los Angeles FC vs Inter Miami Major League soccer match on September 3, 2023. During the match, Lionel Messi, playing for Inter Miami CF, almost scored from inside the box during the last few minutes of the first half of the match.

The attempt intrigued Gomez, who gasped as the player made the attempt, alongisde fellow musician Tyga. The excitement of the singers at the playthrough on the field was picked up on video and went viral, delighting the internet at the duo's joy, and one user noted how the video gave birth to a new meme:

"New meme locked in. Need the viral girls to push it."

Fans react to Selena Gomez's excitement at soccer game

Fans were quick to react to the display of excitement by Selena Gomez and her fellow singer, Tyga, and they took to social media, particularly x (formerly Twitter), to express their feelings about the same. Many were simply delighted at the duo's excitement, with some proclaimed it to be a crossover between soccer and music. Many also pointed out that Gomez has been a big fan of Messi for a while now.

Meanwhile, others attributed the singer's excitement to Messi's capabilities as a player. Many pointed out that the player had attracted more than just the singers, with Prince Harry of the English Royalty also present among the attendees at the game.

Selena Gomez was at the game after having a successful week launching her new track, Single Soon, on August 25, 2023. The single has seen millions of streams on YouTube and Spotify since its release and has already breached the top 20 chart position on several major singles chart. Single Soon is currently perched at number 9 on the Dutch singles chart.

In brief, about Selena Gomez and her music career

Selena Gomez released her debut studio album, Stars Dance, on July 19, 2013. The album was a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 Norwegian and Canadian album charts. The album also sold more than 412,000 copies in the US alone.

Following the success of her first album, the singer released her second studio album, Revival, on October 9, 2015. The album remains the singer's most popular album till date, with multi-platinum certifications in Mexico, Denmark, and Norway.

The singer released her third studio album, Rare, on January 10, 2020. The album was a major chart success and has already earned platinum certifications in Poland and Norway. The album also won the Album of the Year award at the 2020 UMI Yearlies.

Aside from her music career, Selena Gomez is also known for her accomplished film career. The singer has played a number of major roles in her screen career, starting with lead role of Alex Russo in the teen fantasy drama Wizards of Waverly Place. The other notable roles of the singer include Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building and Mavis Dracula in Hotel Transylvania.