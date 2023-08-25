"Mother ate n left no crumbs": Selena Gomez sends internet into a frenzy with her empowering new dance track Single Soon

Selena Gomez released her new dance track, Single Soon, on August 25, 2023, under producers Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat. The song, a dance anthem and concept single about the singer exchanging her relationship for greater freedom, has quickly garnered a frenzy on the internet.

The singer released the single, which was her first new music since last year, via a post on her official Instagram page on August 24, 2023.

The single has garnered significant attention on the internet, with netizens reacting to the peppy number, as exemplified by the tweet below.

Fans react to Selena Gomez's new single

Fans were quick to react to the new single by Selena Gomez, taking to social media, particularly X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their feelings about the new music. Some fans exclaimed that the popstar was back to making music alongside her already busy acting schedule.

Others were simply joyful that the singer had released a new song, with some pointing out that the single was trending and on the cover of streaming playlists on Spotify, among other services.

Yet more expressed their joy at the single, pointing out the common lineage of the song with previous tracks by the singer, including Slow Down and I Want to Know You.

Selena Gomez first revealed her new track, which also featured a teaser on the status of her upcoming fourth studio album, via a post on her Instagram page on August 17, 2023.

Selena Gomez began her career in 1992

Selena Gomez was born on July 22, 1992, and was raised by her mother as a teenage single parent. The singer began her career as a performer with her role as Gianna on the 1992 children's show Barney & Friends.

The singer then had her major acting career breakthrough with her lead role as Alex Russo on the fantasy sitcom show Wizards of Waverly Place. The show, created by Todd J. Greenwald and released on the Disney Channel, ran for a total of one hundred and six episodes.

Following small screen success, the singer signed a record deal with Hollywood Records and subsequently released her solo debut studio album, Stars Dance, on July 19, 2013. The album was an instant success, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Norwegian, and Canadian album charts, and selling over five hundred thousand copies worldwide.

Selena Gomez achieved commercial acclaim in her music career with her second studio album, Revival, which was released on October 9, 2015. The album, released under the singer's new record contract with Interscope, was a chart topper on several major album charts.

The album also has multi-platinum certifications in Denmark, Norway, and Mexico, as well as platinum and gold certifications in the US, UK, Sweden, Singapore, Canada, and Poland, respectively.