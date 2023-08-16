Story of the Year Page Avenue 20th Anniversary tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Story of the Year has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 26, 2023, to January 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the band's debut album, Page Avenue.

The band announced that the tour would feature supporting performances by Four Year Strong, We The Kings, and Youth Fountain via a post on their official Instagram account.

The presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code PAGE20. General tickets will be available on August 18, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the band's official website.

Story of the Year released their debut studio album, Page Avenue, on September 16, 2003. The album was moderately successful and later received a platinum sales certification from the RIAA.

In celebration of the album's anniversary, the band is embarking on a North American tour, where they will be joined by Four Year Strong, We The Kings, and Youth Fountain.

The full list of dates and venues for the Story of the Year album anniversary tour is given below:

October 26, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Diamond Ballroom

October 28, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger

October 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Study at Bomb Factory

October 31, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona, at Nile Theatre

November 2, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona, at Encore

November 3, 2023 – Anaheim, California, at House of Blues

November 4, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Observatory North Park

November 5, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Brooklyn Bowl

November 7, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spaces

November 9, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Crystal Ballroom

November 10, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox Sodo

November 11, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State, at Knitting Facory

November 12, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Knitting Factory

November 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

November 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ogden Theater

November 17, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas, at Liberty

November 18, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minneapolis at Uptown Theater

November 19, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave

January 5, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Majestic Theater

January 6, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theater

January 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer

January 8, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theater

January 10, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Opera House

January 11, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Club Soda

January 12, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House Of Blues

January 13, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom

January 14, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Palladium Times Square

January 16, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Rams Head Live

January 17, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Norva

January 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Underground

January 20, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Masquerade (Heaven)

January 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at The Ritz Ybor

January 22, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at Revolution

January 24, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl#

January 25, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogarts

January 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall

Following the success of their debut album, the band released their first live album, Live in the Lou/Bassassins, on May 10, 2005. The album was moderately successful and peaked at number 138 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Story of the Year released their second studio album, In the Wake of Determination, on October 11, 2005. The album peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Story of the Year subsequently released several more albums, of which only two made it to the charts. Their latest effort, Tear Me to Pieces, was released on March 10, 2023.