Story of the Year Page Avenue 20th Anniversary tour 2023-24: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Story of the Year has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 26, 2023, to January 26, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in celebration of the band's debut album, Page Avenue.
The band announced that the tour would feature supporting performances by Four Year Strong, We The Kings, and Youth Fountain via a post on their official Instagram account.
The presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code PAGE20. General tickets will be available on August 18, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the band's official website.
The tour will start in Oklahoma and end in Chicago
Story of the Year released their debut studio album, Page Avenue, on September 16, 2003. The album was moderately successful and later received a platinum sales certification from the RIAA.
The full list of dates and venues for the Story of the Year album anniversary tour is given below:
- October 26, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Diamond Ballroom
- October 28, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger
- October 29, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Study at Bomb Factory
- October 31, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Sunshine Theatre
- November 1, 2023 – Mesa, Arizona, at Nile Theatre
- November 2, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona, at Encore
- November 3, 2023 – Anaheim, California, at House of Blues
- November 4, 2023 – San Diego, California, at Observatory North Park
- November 5, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Brooklyn Bowl
- November 7, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spaces
- November 9, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Crystal Ballroom
- November 10, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox Sodo
- November 11, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State, at Knitting Facory
- November 12, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Knitting Factory
- November 14, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
- November 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Ogden Theater
- November 17, 2023 – Lawrence, Kansas, at Liberty
- November 18, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minneapolis at Uptown Theater
- November 19, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at The Rave
- January 5, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Majestic Theater
- January 6, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Agora Theater
- January 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Union Transfer
- January 8, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theater
- January 10, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario, at Opera House
- January 11, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec, at Club Soda
- January 12, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House Of Blues
- January 13, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey, at Starland Ballroom
- January 14, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Palladium Times Square
- January 16, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at Rams Head Live
- January 17, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia, at Norva
- January 19, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Underground
- January 20, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Masquerade (Heaven)
- January 21, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at The Ritz Ybor
- January 22, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at Revolution
- January 24, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Brooklyn Bowl#
- January 25, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Bogarts
- January 26, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at Concord Music Hall
Following the success of their debut album, the band released their first live album, Live in the Lou/Bassassins, on May 10, 2005. The album was moderately successful and peaked at number 138 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Story of the Year released their second studio album, In the Wake of Determination, on October 11, 2005. The album peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Story of the Year subsequently released several more albums, of which only two made it to the charts. Their latest effort, Tear Me to Pieces, was released on March 10, 2023.