Luke Combs Growin’ Up and Gettin’Old Tour 2024: New dates, presale, how to buy tickets, venues, & more

Luke Combs has announced a new tour, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour," scheduled from April 12, 2024, to August 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's third and fourth studio albums.

The singer announced the new tour will feature supporting performances by several supporting artists, including The Wilder Blue, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Drew Parker, via a post on his official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available on August 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must register with the singer's official fan club to receive presale access.

General tickets for the tour will be available on August 25, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet and could be purchased via the singer's official website.

The tour will start in Milwaukee and end in Texas

Luke Combs released his third and fourth studio albums, Growin' Up and Gettin' Old, on June 24, 2022, and March 24, 2023, respectively. The newly announced North American tour will be the latest tour to support the singer's two projects.

Joining Luke Combs on the tour will be several artists in a unique rotating lineup, as mentioned by the singer in a general press statement regarding the tour:

“When I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows"

"...II wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana, and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country. I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the ‘Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!" the singer continued.

The full lineup for the Luke Combs tour is given below:

Luke Combs

Cody Jinks

The Avett Brothers

Charles Wesley Godwin

Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue

Jordan Davis

Mitchell Tenpenny

Drew Parker

Colby Acuff

The full list of dates and venues for the Luke Combs 2024 tour is given below:

April 12, 2024 – Milwaukee, WI, at American Family Field

April 13, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Field

April 19, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Highmark Stadium

April 20, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Highmark Stadium

April 27, 2024 – University Park, Pennsylvania, at Beaver Stadium

May 3, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 4, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium

May 10, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

May 11, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas, at Alamodome

May 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s Stadium

May 18, 2024 – Santa Clara, California, at Levi’s® Stadium

May 31, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium

June 1, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium

June 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 8, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium

June 15, 2024 – Los Angeles, California, at SoFi Stadium

July 14, 2024 – Craven, Saskatchewan, at Country Thunder Saskatchewan

July 19, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

July 20, 2024 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, at MetLife Stadium

July 26, 2024 – Landover, Maryland, at FedExField

July 27, 2024 – Landover, Maryland, at FedExField

August 2, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Paycor Stadium

August 3, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio, at Paycor Stadium

August 9, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

August 10, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium

Luke Combs' debut studio album was released in 2017

Luke Combs released his debut studio album, This One's for You, on June 2, 2017. The album remains the singer's most successful, with multi-platinum sales certifications in the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Following the success of his debut album, the singer released his second studio album, What You See Is What You Get, on November 8, 2019. It won the Album of the Year award at the 2020 ACM Music Awards and scored multi-platinum sales certifications as well.

Aside from his albums, Luke Combs is also known for his fourth EP, The Prequel, released on June 7, 2019. The EP sold more than 100,000 copies in the US and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts.