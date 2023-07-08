"Top 5, performance setter": Drake Chicago show leaves fans in awe 

Drake performed at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 2023, as part of his Its all a Blur tour. During the tour, Drake's performance alongside what initial fan speculation suggested was a hologram, resulted in the performance becoming a viral sensation.

Videos of the show features a supposed hologram of the singer's younger self handing his current self a book.

The performance itself has generated a lot of social media reactions, with fans gushing over the set quality and direction in particular, as one netizen encapsulated in his brief tweet regarding the performance:

Drake performance generates viral fan reactions

Drake's performance, both energetic as well as disruptive, with a fan throwing a phone at the singer mid-performance, has generated a flood of fan reactions.

Some netizens reacted to the performance and the younger Drake with shock, driving the speculation that he was some kind of AI or Hologram. Others countered such speculation, pointing out that the person looked human to them from their vantage point and dimissing the possibility of it being anything else other than a person in the singer's younger self's disguise.

More about Drake and his music career

Drake had his first professional music exposure as part of the Young Money hip-hop collective. The collective released their eponymously titled debut compilation album, We Are Young Money, on December 21, 2009. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

He released his debut solo studio album, Thank Me Later, on June 15, 2010. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as the Canadian album chart.

Following the success of his debut album, the singer released his second studio album, Take Care, which was released on November 15, 2011. He released his third studio album, Nothing Was the Same, on September 24, 2013. The album was a chart topper Canadian album chart as well as the Billboard 200 album chart.

After his third album, the singer took a hiatus from solo music to continue his work with Young Money, with the collective's second studio album, Rise of an Empire, being released on March 11, 2014. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 24 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer released his fourth studio album, Views, on April 29, 2016. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Canadian, Australian, Kiwi, UK and Billboard 200 album charts.

He also achieved critical and commercial acclaim with his fifth studio album, Scorpion, which was released on June 29, 2018.

Aside from his music career, the singer is also known for his role in the Canadian teen drama television show, Degrassi: The Next Generation, created by Yan Moore and Linda Schuyler. The show, broadcasted by CTV, featured the singer in the role of James "Jimmy" Brooks, one of the main characters.

