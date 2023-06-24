Fact check: Did Celine Dion’s Titanic theme enter Billboard Top 100 after OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy? 

Canadian music legend Celine Dion's memorable song, My Heart Will Go On, which was a part of director James Cameron's 1997 Hollywood blockbuster Titanic, is considered to be one of the greatest theme songs in history. James Horner composed the iconic theme song, with lyrics by Will Jennings. My Heart Will Go On was released as a single internationally on November 24, 1997, and was included on Dion's album Let's Talk About Love and the Titanic soundtrack.

The iconic track is once again back in the news and reprising its role as the background to a tragedy, albeit not a 100 years old one this time. The single, according to some unfounded speculation, started by the fake news site Flopify, gained a massive boost in streaming following the tragic demise of the tourist submersible Titan, and its crew and passengers on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

FlopifyⓂ️ @TheKing0f_Pop “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion

has received (7.8M) streams on Spotify, and enters the billboard top 100 at #12 after the submarine mishap this week. “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dionhas received (7.8M) streams on Spotify, and enters the billboard top 100 at #12 after the submarine mishap this week. https://t.co/mFbrGENRSS

However, the statistics on all major album and streaming charts clearly shows that the song did not cross into the Top 100 in the week or the day the tragic fate of the submersible was released to the wider media.

Debunking Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On streaming boost rumors

Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On was first reported to be experiencing a boost in streams by TMZ on Friday, June 23. The tabloid reported that the Canadian singer's track had apparently received well over 500,000 streams since the emergence of the news about the Ocean Gate submersible's tragic fate.

This was amplified by the Twitter feed of Flopify (publication Pop Base's impersonator), which claimed that the beloved 1997 song had received over 7.8 million streams entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at number 12 on June 22, 2023.

However, a search of the respective charts clearly reveals that the claims are false. Spotify Weekly Top Songs Global charts, which are based on streaming numbers, clearly shows that the Celine Dion song did not even register in the Top 50 charts. Interested readers can find more information here (https://charts.spotify.com/home).

Similarly, the Billboard Hot 100 dashboard for June 22, 2023, reveals the song did not register in the Top 100 list, with the number 12 spot occupied by Taylor Swift's single, Anti-Hero. Interested readers can find more information here (https://www.billboard.com/charts/hot-100/2023-06-22/).

The same result is revealed in a search of the Billboard Global Top 200 chart dashboard. The theme song did not register in the Top 200 list, let alone in the Top 100 list. Interested readers can find more information at Billboard Global charts website (https://www.billboard.com/charts/billboard-global-200/2023-06-22/).

The iTunes Charts stats reveal a similar picture. The Celine Dion song did not register in most countries' Top 100 singles chart, except in Sri Lanka, where it was at number 40. Interested readers can find more information on Kword.net (https://web.archive.org/web/20230622201358/https://kworb.net/itunes/artist/celinedion.html).

Thus, Celine Dion's theme song, My Heart Will Go On, did not benefit from the tragedy of the Titan submersible, as claimed by some news reports. The song, while remaining a classic, was for the most part, not part of any chart activity.

