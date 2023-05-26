“I have no choice but to concentrate on my health”: When Celine Dion discussed her health condition in a tearful interview

Celine Dion recently revealed that she has canceled all of her tour dates for 2023 and 2024 after her rare neurological disorder, known as Stiff Person Syndrome, resurfaced. Dion has been struggling with the disease for a while now, and she shared the diagnosis with her fans in a video last year. She explained:

"Unfortunately the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to...I’m working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle."

Celine Dion has been struggling with the disorder for quite some time. She previously spoke about this in an interview in 2019 with E!'s Justin Sylvester. In the interview, Celine Dion emphasized how she was sad about leaving the stage, but she had no choice except to focus on her health.

In the interview, she shared:

"For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery...This is my focus and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

Celine also went on to explain how she wanted to get back to her fans as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life": Celine Dion on her rare condition

It has not been long since Celine Dion revealed her rare genetic condition that causes intense muscle spasms. The disorder is caused by an antibody known as glutamic acid decarboxylase. Though this condition is very rare, doctors have a good understanding of the disease.

For Dion, who is known for her brilliant live performances, this meant that she could not be on the stage for a long time. She said in the interview:

"I'm so sorry... first we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, now it’s my health issues causing us to postpone the shows...I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100% at my shows because that's what you deserve."

The beloved singer added:

"I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through."

She further spoke about her desire to get back to the stage:

"I miss you so much I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you I always give 100 percent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now."

Dion's team posted on her website about her desire for a speedy recovery. Sadly, there is no update as to when she will resume her touring.

Celine Dion is widely considered as one of the greatest singers of all times. Her hit works include Falling into You (1996), Let's Talk About Love (1997), Sans attendre (2012), and Encore un soir (2016), among many others.

