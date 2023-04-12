Months after Celine Dion, 54, revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, her sister, Claudette Dion, has provided an update on how the Canadian singer is coping with the disease.

In an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette revealed that Dion is in Denver undergoing treatment and is coping well. Speaking about Celine Dion’s health, Claudette said:

"I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, very generous and talented and in love with life as well."

Claudette added that she tries to send Celine Dion positive vibes and hopes that one day she’ll again go back on stage.

"Rather than crying over her fate, I try to send her positive vibes in the hope that one day she will go back on stage. I truly believe in the power of love. I wish her the best of luck, that's for sure. She is surrounded by specialists as she works to recover" – Claudette Dion

Celine Dion’s health battle with stiff person syndrome

The famous Canadian singer - Celine Dion (Photo via Instagram/celinedion)

In December 2022, Canadian singer Celine Dion revealed on social media that she had been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition called stiff person syndrome.

The singer uploaded an emotional video on Instagram and shared that she goes through painful muscle spasms that prevent her from undertaking everyday tasks, forcing her to postpone upcoming tour dates in Europe. In the video, Celine Dion now told her fans:

"While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

The 54-year-old singer added:

"I am working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life. And it’s what I love to do the most."

Celine Dion's Birthday Update

On 30 March 2023, Celine Dion expressed gratitude for the love and blessings she received on her 55th birthday despite her illness. She shared a note and a clip of Love Again co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan. Chopra called Dion a "real-life fairy godmother," while Heughan thanked her for sharing her love and music with the world.

Understanding Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)

Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in December 2022. (Photo via Instagram/celinedion)

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is a neurological disorder that mostly affects the spinal cord and brain. It's a very rare condition that occurs in one in million people and is more common in women than in men.

What are the symptoms of SPS?

The major symptoms of stiff person syndrome include stiff muscles in the arms, torso, and legs. Additionally, people suffering from SPS also have greater sensitivity to touch, emotional distress, and noise.

Large crowds, changes in temperature, emotional stress, and any other situation where there're a lot of sensory inputs, can contribute to muscle spasms in SPS patients. People may also develop hunched postures and abnormal walking.

While the exact cause of stiff person syndrome is unknown, according to medical experts, it generally occurs when the immune system attacks glutamic acid decarboxylase – a type of protein in the brain. This protein helps in the production of GABA – a brain chemical that reduces nerve cells' ability to send, create, or receive chemical messages from other nerve cells.

Poll : 0 votes