What is Stiff person syndrome? Support pours in as Celine Dion reveals emotional diagnosis of rare disorder

Singer Celine Dion recently postponed her upcoming concerts for March and April 2024, disappointing her fans. Online support for the singer has poured in after it was revealed that her concert cancelations were due to Stiff-person syndrome.

Dion revealed the news today in a video posted to her social media account, in which she apologized to her fans for postponing her tour. She mentioned:

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Celine Dion added that her doctors are taking good care of her and doing everything they can to help her recover. Stating that this was the toughest battle she had ever fought in her life, Celine said that she had been fighting her health issues for many years and it was hard for her to open up about the same with everyone. She said that she misses her fans and the stage and concluded by saying:

“I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I really hope I can see you again real soon.”

Celine Dion’s fans send their best wishes on Twitter

Celine’s diagnosis of Stiff-person syndrome left her fans worried for her and they sent their best wishes for her recovery on Twitter. Here are a few reactions:

virgo’s grooviest. @virgosgrooviest Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk. This is so sad Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk. This is so sad 💔 https://t.co/6oYqaQVS3k

Meech @MediumSizeMeech Céline Dion revealed after battling health issues for a long time, she has ultimately been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that has similar features of an auto-immune disease. I’m rooting for my girl Céline Dion revealed after battling health issues for a long time, she has ultimately been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that has similar features of an auto-immune disease. I’m rooting for my girl https://t.co/nHWht6MwXy

Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline ❤️https://t.co/9JDA3ajWRb

Kalen Allen @TheKalenAllen Literally yesterday, I was like, where is Celine Dion? We haven’t seen her in a while. It breaks my heart to hear of her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome! We need to give her her flowers! Literally yesterday, I was like, where is Celine Dion? We haven’t seen her in a while. It breaks my heart to hear of her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome! We need to give her her flowers!

ronnie✨ @TheRonnieWilson This Celine Dion news has really broken my heart. LORD HEAL HER This Celine Dion news has really broken my heart. LORD HEAL HER 😭 https://t.co/W0OXrv4uzH

Haitians & Jamaicans bout to have WhatsApp JUMPING today omg Prayers for Celine Dion!Haitians & Jamaicans bout to have WhatsApp JUMPING today omg Prayers for Celine Dion!Haitians & Jamaicans bout to have WhatsApp JUMPING today omg 😭

Sleighvid Opie 🎅🏻 @DavidOpie In 2016, Celine Dion’s husband and brother died within 2 days of each other, and now she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease that affects every aspect of her life.



No one deserves this pain, and especially not an icon who’s brought such joy

In 2016, Celine Dion’s husband and brother died within 2 days of each other, and now she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disease that affects every aspect of her life.No one deserves this pain, and especially not an icon who’s brought such joy https://t.co/ChgQHvPo4M

Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline Celine Dion revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder in a new health update to fans. We love you to the moon and back, Céline ❤️https://t.co/9JDA3ajWRb Celine Dion is an international treasure. Hope she gets well soon. twitter.com/celineoracle/s… Celine Dion is an international treasure. Hope she gets well soon. twitter.com/celineoracle/s…

We continue to Pray for her



Celine Dion diagnosed with SPS “ stiff person syndrome” a neurological disorder with features of autoimmune disease that progressively locks the body into rigid/stiff positions, leaving the person unable to walk or talkWe continue to Pray for her Celine Dion diagnosed with SPS “ stiff person syndrome” a neurological disorder with features of autoimmune disease that progressively locks the body into rigid/stiff positions, leaving the person unable to walk or talk💔 We continue to Pray for her https://t.co/CXLWUGnItL

Celine has been suffering from several other health issues for a long time, including hearing irregularities resulting from a patulous Eustachian tube.

Stiff-person syndrome can affect the central nervous system and lead to muscle spasms

Stiff-person syndrome (SPS) refers to a rare autoimmune movement disorder affecting the brain and spinal cord. The problem begins when muscles become stiff all around the body.

SPS can lead to painful muscle spasms and can happen from noise, emotional distress, and light physical touch. These effects can make it difficult or impossible to walk, and the necessary treatment could take years. The syndrome begins in one area of the body and quickly spreads to the rest.

SPS affects one in a million and is most common in people between the ages of 30 and 60. It is more common in people with a history of autoimmune diseases and cancer.

The cause of SPS is unknown, but symptoms can appear anywhere between a few months and years. Blood tests, electromyography, and lumbar puncture can all be used to diagnose it.

Medications like benzodiazepines, baclofen, anti-seizure drugs, intravenous immunoglobulin, plasmapheresis, rituximab, and autologous stem cell transplant are all viable options for treating SPS.

Celine Dion is popular for her singles

Celine Dion has released albums and singles in different languages (Image via Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Celine Dion started her musical career in the 80s when she was a teenager. She first joined Epic Records. Unison, her first English-language album, was released in 1990. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Dion is known for her singles like The Power of Love, Because You Love Me, My Heart Will Go On, and others.

The 54-year-old is also the recipient of several accolades, including five Grammy Awards.

