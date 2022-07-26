Joni Mitchell's health problems and 2015 aneurysm explored as she performs for the first time in two decades

The recent Newport Folk Festival witnessed iconic singer Joni Mitchell take to the stage for a rare live performance. She was accompanied by Brandi Carlile as they performed a tribute set of 13 songs in Mitchell's honor.

For those unversed, Joni Mitchell retired from music after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. However, the singer was recently honored with a Grammy for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives: Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Joni Mitchell has had to deal with many health problems over the years

In a rare speech at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honours, Joni Mitchell opened up about her health issues, including the brain aneurysm which she suffered in 2015. While she was unable to walk after the incident, it was later reported that Mitchell was making "good progress."

At the Kennedy Center Honours held in December 2021, Mitchell spoke about having had to deal with polio when she was nine years old. Referring to the health condition, she mentioned:

"I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life... I’ve had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right!”

Moreover, in one of her interviews with The Guardian, Mitchell had addressed her recovery process from aneurysm. She stated:

“Once again I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again. I couldn’t talk... Polio didn’t grab me like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really. Took away my speech and my ability to walk. I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with”.

Much before she was diagnosed with brain aneurysm, Mitchell had self-diagnosed herself with a condition called 'Morgellons Disease.' During her interview with LA Times in 2010, the singer spoke about the disease. She said:

"Fibers in a variety of colors protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral. Morgellons is a slow, unpredictable killer — a terrorist disease: it will blow up one of your organs, leaving you in bed for a year.”

Mitchell had also added that her will to live remained undeterred throughout her treatment. Calling the disease "weird" and "incurable," she mentioned:

"But I have a tremendous will to live. I’ve been through another pandemic — I’m a polio survivor, so I know how conservative the medical body can be."

According to Billboard, in her 2014 book Joni Mitchell: In Her Own Words, the singer had described her condition, stating how she felt all the years during the treatment. Mitchell wrote:

"I couldn’t wear clothing. I couldn’t leave my house for several years. Sometimes it got so (bad) I’d have to crawl across the floor. My legs would cramp up, just like a polio spasm. It hit all of the places where I had polio."

More updates from her sudden live performance

The crowd was elated to listen to Joni Mitchell, who has not appeared for a full concert since 2000. The singer was seated on a throne as she performed her songs A Case Of You and Just Like This Train.

The evening also witnessed performers including Brandi Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Blake Mills, Lucius, Wynonna Judd, and Taylor Goldsmith, who also performed their favorite Joni Mitchell tracks.

Moreover, Mitchell also performed an electric guitar solo to her song Just Like This Train which mesmerized her fans. Watch the fan-captured footage below:

Referring to the informal jam sessions that Carlile and other renowned musicians have attended at Mitchell's LA home over the years, Brandi noted:

"This scene shall be forever known henceforth as the Joni jam!"

The 13-song set also included her biggest hits, namely Big Yellow Taxi, Amelia, Help Me, Shine, Come In From The Cold, and Love Potion No. 9.

Joni Mitchell shared some stories of her various musical adventures with the audience at the event. According to the attendees, the singer seemed relaxed and comfortable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far