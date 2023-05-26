What is Stiff Persons Syndrome? Celine Dion's condition explored as signer cancels Courage World Tour

The recent announcement from singer Celine Dion about canceling her world tour due to her health condition has sent shockwaves as concerned fans came together in curiosity and support. Not long ago, the My Heart Will Go On singer revealed in an emotional video that she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome.

Today, Celine Dion officially announced that she would not embark on the planned world tour that was supposed to run until 2023. She said:

"I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%...It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!"

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects 1 to 2 people per million in the population. This causes muscle spasms and painful stiffness that worsens over time.

What is Stiff Persons Syndrome. and how did it affect Celine Dion?

Stiff Person Syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that affects only a small fraction of the population. However, doctors have an understanding of the underlying cause of this disease.

It has been revealed that Stiff Person Syndrome is caused by an antibody known as glutamic acid decarboxylase or GAD65. Northshore describes this disease as:

"It is an autoimmune disease caused by an antibody known as glutamic acid decarboxylase or GAD65, so it’s an anti-GAD antibody that causes the disease. It does this by blocking the enzyme that leads to a loss of inhibitory muscle activity, which leads to an increase in muscle tone and muscle stiffness that can be very debilitating."

So far, there aren't any bonafide cures for the disease, but some milder cases can be cured with continued medication.

Celine Dion described her symptoms in the above-mentioned video where she announced her diagnosis. She said:

"Unfortunately the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

The singer continued:

"...I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle."

According to reports, Celine Dion's health issues go back to 2021. She canceled her Las Vegas tour because of some muscle spasms she experienced. It would be another year before the veteran singer was diagnosed with the disease.

As of now, there have been no updates on the singer's health, but her team has sent forth a positive message. They said in a post on her website:

"We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine Dion will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now."

Fans are thus hoping for a speedy recovery for the veteran singer.

