Fact Check: Did Celine Dion pass away? Condition explored amid viral death claim

A social media post claiming that singer Celine Dion has passed away is making the rounds on social media. However, Dion's management has reacted to the claim saying that the singer is alive. The video, that is making rounds of social media, was posted on Facebook on March 12, 2023, and was previously posted on TikTok. The caption of the video reportedly said that Dion was "seriously sick" and dying.

As the post went viral, AFP Fact Check contacted the TikTok user whose name appeared on the video. The user said that the video was made for her dying cousin, who had chosen to donate her organs upon her death. This was additional confirmation that the person in the video wasn't Dion.

Dion's management also confirmed that the news of the singer's demise was fake. Chantal Tessier of Les Productions Feeling Entertainment Company told AFP:

"Please be advised that the person in this video is not Ms Celine Dion, and the story about her death is false."

Meanwhile, people took to social media to call out the person who posted the video on Facebook for spreading false information. They also said that reported the video, which is no longer visible to view on the social media platform.

Celine Dion is not dead but is suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome

The viral post about Celine Dion's death began making rounds just months after the singer announced that she was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome. The Canadian singer made the announcement in December 2022 and told her fans that she was canceling all her upcoming shows.

She told her fans that she had to postpone her spring 2023 show and cancel eight summer 2023 concerts owing to her health problems.

In Stiff-Person Syndrome, a person's body becomes rigid and sensitive to touch, noise, and emotional distress. This can cause muscle spasms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

Celine's sister Claudette gave an update on how the singer was dealing with her illness. In an interview with Le Journal de Montreal, Claudette said:

"I am confident that life will give her back what she gave because she is an extremely intelligent woman, very generous and talented, and in love with life as well."

Celine Dion recently announced the release of her latest single Love Again

While the singer is suffering from a health condition, she did give her fans one gift as she announced her latest single, Love Again. She made that announcement in February 2023, two months after revealing her diagnosis of the rare neurological disorder.

This song has been made for the upcoming movie of the same name starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. There will be five songs in the movie, and the full soundtrack of Love Again will be available on May 12, 2023. Celine Dion will also make her acting debut in the film, where she will play herself as she gets profiled in a journalistic piece.

