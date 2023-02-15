Love Again trailer, release date, plot, and everything we know about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new romantic drama

Love Again will hit theaters worldwide on May 12, 2023, with Sony Pictures Releasing. It is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, itself based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Love Again stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mira Ray, Sam Heughan as Rob Burns, and Celine Dion as herself. They are even joined by Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene, and Celia Imrie.

The last time Priyanka Chopra Jonas was seen in a movie was in The Matrix Resurrections, back in 2021. She played the role of Sati.

Nick Jonas to also make an appearance in the movie

The official trailer for Love Again dropped on the night of Valentine’s Day. It is almost three minutes long and gives a clear gist of what to expect from its storyline.

Here is the trailer for the upcoming film:

The official synopsis of the film, according to its trailer, reads:

"What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts."

It continues:

"When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse, is only in theaters May 12, 2023."

We learned from the teaser that Mira's fiance has passed away and that she is having a difficult time moving on. She sent a text message to the number that Rob Burns, a journalist, now has and which belonged to her deceased fiance. Unintentionally, Mira's texts captivated him and gave him the impression that he was falling for her.

Burns takes the help of Celine Dion, who plays herself in the film, to figure out how to meet Mira in person. We will also see an appearance from Priyanka Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, Nick Jonas, in the form of one of her dates. Love Again will even feature a couple of new songs from Dion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to thank her co-stars and everyone associated with the film.

She said:

"We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay 😘"

Jim Strouse is the film's writer and director. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are the producers. The executive producers are Doug Belgrad, Sophie Cassidy, Louise Killin, Jonathan Furhman, and Celine Dion. Most of the movie was filmed in London and the USA.

The movie was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me but then got retitled Love Again.

On May 12, 2023, Sony Pictures Releasing will screen Love Again in theaters all over the world.

