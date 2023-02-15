Sykkuno shares his "crazy idea" for finding a Valentine's Day date

During a livestream on February 13, YouTube Gaming star Thomas "Sykkuno" got together with Ironmouse and Corpse Husband to play Dark and Darker. Before playing, the streamer hosted a brief Just Chatting segment during which he discussed his plans for Valentine's Day.

Sykkuno stated that he had a "crazy idea" to find a Valentine's Day date. After initially calling it "terrible," he claimed that some TikTok users told him that Riot Games' fast-paced shooter, Valorant, is a "dating app for gamers." The Las Vegas native then explained his plans, saying he would try to talk to random people in the game to see if he could connect with someone.

"It's going to go absolutely wrong" - Sykkuno talks about his plans to find a date on Valentine's Day

At the 10-minute mark of his February 13 broadcast, Sykkuno interacted with his audience and revealed that he had a "crazy idea" for Valentine's Day. He said:

"Actually I have a crazy idea. Oh, man! I don't know if I should say it now. But I had a crazy idea for Valentine's Day, which is in two days. And I don't know how good of it. It's probably a terrible, terrible idea. But here's what I'm thinking, guys. Someone's going to steal the idea, I know it."

The former Twitch streamer recalled people on TikTok telling him that Valorant is a "dating app for gamers":

"I think what a lot of people told me, at least from TikTok, from what I've seen, is Valorant is basically a dating app for gamers. So we're going to go on Valorant and try and talk to random people and see if we can get random Valentine's. Like, live on Valentine's Day."

Timestamp: 00:10:15

The 31-year-old then sarcastically remarked that nothing on TikTok was "wrong." He then stated that while his idea would fail, it had the potential to become amusing. He stated:

"That's what I heard! I saw it on TikTok. Nothing from TikTok is that wrong. It's going to go absolutely wrong and it's not going to work but I feel like it'll just be funny, right? So, I don't know. Someone's going to steal the idea, I know it, but I just randomly thought of it because I was watching TikToks."

The conversation concluded with him saying:

"So we're just going to maybe solo Valorant for a bit, see how bad it goes and maybe we'll hopefully find some friends to play with."

Fans react to the streamer's "crazy idea"

The YouTube comments section featured a couple of fan reactions, with one viewer calling Sykkuno a "genius." Here's a snippet of the fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's plans for Valentine's Day (Image via vital FY/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a popular streamer who is best known for being a variety gamer. He switched platforms to YouTube Gaming last year, and his channel has over 2.8 million subscribers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes