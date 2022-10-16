"One of the girls groomed by Dream" - TikTok user reveals personal chats adding to the 'grooming' scandal

A new wave of allegations against Minecraft and YouTube sensation Clay "Dream" surfaced on October 15 when a TikTok user named Amanda shared her experience with the YouTuber.

In a set of three different TikTok clips, Amanda revealed the personal Instagram and Snapchat conversations she had with Clay from 2020 onwards and alleged that the latter groomed her. She introduced herself in the first clip by saying:

"Hi, I'm not happy to be making this video. But I'm Amanda, and you might know me as one of the girls that was groomed by Dream."

TikTok user shares a series of videos alleging Dream of grooming her while showing the chats

Dream was recently accused of grooming by a Twitter user named Anastasia (@oxeclean). She claimed that the internet influencer got in touch with her two years back and revealed his face to her for the first time.

She then alleged that Dream connected and "flirted" with her when she was a minor through his personal Snapchat number and Twitter account. The popular YouTuber was 21 at the time.

Following the revelation, Twitter user @karlsmeow shared three TikTok videos made by Amanda, talking about her interactions with the American internet personality.

Amanda stated that she was a part of Clay's community before revealing Instagram direct messages:

"I do not blame anyone for not believing me. I wouldn't believe it either. I was a Dream stan, and that is why this happened."

The TikTok user then showcased Instagram direct messages over a period of four months:

"The Instagram DMs (direct messages) go from September 23, 2020, up until to beginning of January, when he added me on his Snapchat."

Amanda emphasized that she was not faking personal conversations with Clay:

"I don't know how to make you guys believe that this is real. But this is his (Instagram) account. This like, this is the Dream account. This is him. You have messages sent, here at the top here. It's him. There's no editing in this. This is real s**t."

She shared the September 23 direct messages in which she connected with Clay and expressed her support. Amanda described the beginning of the conversation as "very wholesome":

"I DM'd him at the end of 2020, telling him how much, like a supporter I have been, and how much he makes me happy. And it started off very wholesome."

TikTok user Amanda reveals private Instagram messages with the Minecraft YouTuber 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

She revealed the January 2021 conversation, in which the 23-year-old YouTuber told her to get in touch with him on his personal Snapchat account:

"We get down here to January, when he tells me to add him on Snap(chat), DreamClay. I was a fan so I already had him on Dream public Snapchat. We all know that his public Snapchat is Dream Public. That's his private, DreamClay. He told me to add him on Instagram, so I added him. That's when everything starts to take off, and if you're questioning the gap between 2020 and 2021, like, the end of 2021 into 2022, it's because I had a boyfriend. So I stopped messaging him."

The second 40-second long clip had Amanda revealing the Snapchat conversation dated January 17. The TikTok user explained why she did not save any messages on Snapchat:

"The chat is from January 17, 'Got that 500 snap score,' and then, you can clearly tell that from the (January) 17 to my birthday, I didn't save any messages. And this is because I wanted him to trust me. I thought that I was genuinely building a bond, with my favorite YouTuber. And boy, was I wrong."

Amanda stated that she decided to reveal her story because someone else shared their experience:

"That's what grooming is. Content creators make you feel important, and take stuff out of you because they know that you're not going to do anything. The only reason I'm speaking up about this, is because someone else did. Or else, I never would be posting any of this."

The final clip showcased Amanda sharing some explicit details about her interactions with the YouTuber:

"So from the 17th, to maybe February 10th, is the timeframe when we were sexting. He sent me a picture of his p*nis and he sent me a picture of him n*tting to me. I clearly sent him stuff, as well. I informed him that I was coming to Orlando in August, and it was suggested that we meet up and have sex."

Amanda added:

"I was either going to have him come to the resort I was at, or he was going to pick me up and bring us to his house. He told me that he has a chest full of sex toys, that he was going to use on me. And top all off, he blocked me after seeing my tweet."

TikTok user Amanda reveals private Snapchat messages with the Minecraft YouTuber (Image via Twitter)

Online community reacts

Twitter user @karlsmeow's update amassed more than 623 fan replies, with one community member stating that Dream went from speed-running Minecraft to speed-running "cancelation."

Here are more replies from the conversation thread:

Dusk @Duskerbe @karlsmeow ok yeah i was on the fence before but now it’s definitely true @karlsmeow ok yeah i was on the fence before but now it’s definitely true

C³H⁵N³O⁹ @C3H5N3O9orNitro @karlsmeow is there anymore evidence of dream's behavior? I've been hearing that it was multiple girls and I want to put together a little list of evidence to look at and potentially give to others. @karlsmeow is there anymore evidence of dream's behavior? I've been hearing that it was multiple girls and I want to put together a little list of evidence to look at and potentially give to others.

ꪆৎ @baby_hart222 @karlsmeow I feel so bad omg… but tbh I’m not even surprised, literally every YouTube that’s gambade is mostly kids/teens ends up being a pedo @karlsmeow I feel so bad omg… but tbh I’m not even surprised, literally every YouTube that’s gambade is mostly kids/teens ends up being a pedo

On October 13, Dream issued a public statement regarding the grooming and pedophilia accusations through a TwitLonger post. He claimed that some private conversations with Anastasia (@oxeclean) were real.

However, in the later sections of the post, he defended himself, saying that he was not guilty of grooming.

