"This is the nicest I've seen" - Knut gets a wholesome goodbye gift from Twitch streamer Lacari

The streaming community witnessed a wholesome moment after Twitch streamer Lacari presented a heartfelt goodbye gift to fellow content creator and Camp Knut host Knut Spildrejorde during a recent livestream.

Lacari seized the opportunity during the early stages of the gym-based stream to express his gratitude by presenting gifts to the fitness camp's coaches. Knut was surprised after the Twitch content creator gifted him a high-quality Stetson hat.

The former was elated after receiving a thoughtful gift and joyfully exclaimed:

"Oh, this is nice! That is the nicest I've seen."

Twitch streamers share a wholesome moment as Lacari gifts a Hooey knife to Wake Wilder and a Stetson hat to Knut

Matthew "Mizkif" hosted an eight-hour-long broadcast earlier today and spent the initial moments training at the gym on the final day of Camp Knut.

At the 33-minute mark of the livestream, Lacari wished to express his appreciation towards the fitness camp's trainers and coaches. He began by presenting Wake Wilder with a multi-purpose Hooey knife and said:

"I'll start with Wake. Wake, thank you, man. You probably saved my life. I've been in the best form, ever asked for, you know. I'm not sure exactly what you probably like, but I hear you're a simple guy. So, I figured this might be the best. It's like a trapper, a utility knife."

Knut was then given his gift, and the Norwegian bodybuilder was delighted to see the Stetson hat.

He instantly tried it on to see if it fit properly, and to the delight of Twitch streamers, the Texan cowboy hat fit flawlessly. Knut expressed his sentiments by stating:

"I don't know the brand. But it... it looked like it was top, top-tier. Now it is complete! Chat, look at this."

Twitch streamers shared a hug, and Knut said his viewers knew he never embraced people. He said:

"I... I don't remember, my chat knows I never hug people. Yeah, I never... I appreciate it a lot. This was a nice gift. Really nice gift."

Lacari concluded the pleasant exchange by saying:

"I mean, you deserve it, man. You came all the way from Norway. Oh, you liked it? I was worried, I was worried."

Fans react to the Twitch streamers' moment

The YouTube comments section featured half-a-dozen fan reactions, with some viewers asking if Camp Knut had ended. Here is a screen-grab of some relevant fan comments:

Camp Knut is a month-long fitness camp, and the Norwegian bodybuilder began the first round of training in Austin, Texas, last month. He will commence the second round in Los Angeles, California, in the near future.

