"It was a s**t show, it was boring as f**k!" - Mizkif comments on Rihanna's performance at Super Bowl 2023

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" went live on his channel to host a Just Chatting livestream on February 14. In the early moments of the broadcast, he interacted with his viewers and shared his thoughts on Super Bowl 2023.

Mizkif stated that he disliked football and compared it to basketball. He also called the former a "boring" sport.

The Austin, Texas-based personality then gave his opinion on Rihanna's viral half-time performance and didn't hold back. He said:

"I know that everyone's preaching, 'Oh, that was such a good show. Rihanna came out as pregnant.' What if I didn't know who Rihanna was? Okay? Take someone like that! If you didn't know who Rihanna was, it was a s**t show, it was boring as f**k! You're like, 'What is she f***king doing?' It wasn't interesting."

Mizkif says he was "super bored" while watching Super Bowl 2023

Mizkif began discussing Super Bowl 2023 at the 17-minute mark of his February 14 livestream. He admitted to falling asleep while watching the annual sporting event:

"The Super Bowl. Yeah, I was super bored, I'm going to be honest with you. That s**t was so f***king boring! I was almost falling asleep, if you guys weren't paying attention on Esfand's stream. That s**t was so boring, I was falling asleep. I really hated it. I don't like football. I just don't! I just can't get into it. I like basketball, of the two that people watch. I just don't like football. It's just so boring."

The co-founder of One True King (OTK) then commented on Rihanna's performance, saying that she used the platform to announce her pregnancy:

"Rihanna, you're boring as f**k! I feel like you didn't need to use, you know, an entire stadium and about a billion people watching to announce that you're f***king pregnant. The ego on you is ridiculous, by the way."

Timestamp: 00:17:05

He added:

"Absolutely ridiculous. Like, I did not need to know that you are pregnant. I didn't care that you are pregnant. I was there to watch a good, fun show. Not for you to f***king farm some Instagram likes. So, I'm sorry."

Mizkif then mentioned the "only interesting" part about the Super Bowl:

"The only interesting part was, someone took my idea of the Super Smash Bros. stadium and put Kirby and Captain Falcon and that was f***king fun. And it got about a million likes on Twitter. So yeah."

He concluded by giving Super Bowl 2023 a rating of three out of 10:

"All in all, it was not all that good. I think it was probably a three out of ten. This, however, is ten out of ten (the streamer shows an image of Super Smash Bros, in which Kirby, Bowser, and Captain Falcon were fighting). That's good. I think that was good. Yeah, the half-time show was s**t."

Fans react to streamer's take

Fans on the Twitch chat had a wide range of reactions to Mizkif's take on Super Bowl 2023. While some viewers agreed with the streamer, others were taken aback by his strong opinions.

Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

Mizkif is a top-ranking Twitch streamer who co-founded OTK along with Asmongold, EsfandTV, Rich Campbell, and Tips Out in 2020. He currently has 2,034,544 followers and averages more than 22k viewers per stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes