Mizkif explains why Twitch doesn't offer multi-million dollar deals, says it's a "bleeding platform"

After a four-day hiatus, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" returned to his channel on February 14, 2023. He spent the first few hours of his broadcast watching fellow content creator Adin Ross announcing that he would begin livestreaming on Kick.

During the announcement, Adin Ross provided his take on Twitch and questioned why the platform does not offer "multi-million-dollar" contracts to its top-ranking content creators. Mizkif responded to this statement by claiming that the Amazon-owned platform cannot afford it. He went on to suggest that it is a "bleeding platform."

The Austin, Texas-based personality explained:

"Twitch is a bleeding platform and if you don't know what that means, they're losing money on this platform like crazy! They're hemorrhaging like a motherf***ker!"

Mizkif claims there are plans to get rid of Twitch Prime

As mentioned earlier, Mizkif watched Adin Ross' livestream on February 14, during which the latter claimed to have been "silenced" by Twitch. He later announced that he would begin broadcasting on the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick.

At the 41-minute mark, Adin Ross expressed his displeasure with Twitch, saying:

"And all you top creators pulling in, all of you guys, don't go down this road, with this. It's like, I'm telling you bro, it's a f***king trap! It's a trap, bro! Because they will make you feel like, 'We love you. We support you.' They will tweak at you. They will put you on the homepage. Why don't they offer you a multi-million dollar deal?!"

According to the One True King (OTK) co-owner, Twitch can't afford the multi-million dollar contracts they once did:

"Because they can't afford it. I mean, it's really just that simple. Like, Twitch can't afford the multi-million dollar contracts like they used to. It's not sustainable, whatsoever."

Timestamp: 00:41:05

Mizkif then claimed that Twitch is a "bleeding platform" and elaborated on why it was pressuring streamers to run advertisements on their channels:

"It's been on a massive f***king hit. That's why they're constantly trying to make streamers run more ads, it's because they are losing so much money, so fast! It's crazy. You're saying, 'Kappa (Twitch emote),' it is 100% true. I really don't know what to tell you, besides it's 100% true. Twitch is hemorrhaging money like f***king crazy!"

The conversation continued, with Mizkif claiming that the situation was dire. He went on to say that Twitch Prime was being considered for removal by the platform:

"It's not good. It really isn't good. And that's why Twitch is deciding to make ideas or have the idea of getting rid of Twitch Prime. Which is something that they have talked about, is getting rid of Twitch Prime. That's why they're going to 50/50 contracts, instead of 70/30 contracts."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans on the Twitch chat had a variety of reactions, with one viewer remarking that YouTube does not make a profit either. Here's a snippet of the chat room:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

Mizkif is a well-known Twitch streamer who has been broadcasting on the platform since 2017. He currently has 2,035,197 followers and has played 289 different games over the course of his six-year online career.

