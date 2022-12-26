"The best of health": Celine Dion shares heartwarming Christmas message following Stiff-Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion has been out of the public eye for the past year owing to her health condition, which she recently opened up about. However, she shared a touching video wishing everyone well for the holiday season.

The My Heart Will Go On singer recently announced that she has been battling a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, or SPS. The disease tends to attack the nervous and autoimmune systems, eventually rendering the sufferer unable to move.

Despite her diagnosis, Dion, 54, took to Instagram to share her well wishes with her 5.4 million followers in a bilingual video. She expressly wished everyone good health. She said:

"Wishing you love, happiness, [and] the best of health."

Dion's heartwarming message was even more meaningful as she touched her French-speaking Canadian roots by speaking in her native tongue as well. Despite battling a severe degenerative disease, she looked sprightly in her white and lavender jacket.

Celine Dion postpones her 2023 tour after diagnosis

Just two weeks ago, Celine Dion took to Instagram to share news about her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, which has deemed her unable to perform to the best of her abilities. She mentioned that her diagnosis has been painful and difficult to manage, but she also apologized for having to postpone her 2023 tour dates because of it.

In an emotional video, the singer explained how the disease, although affecting one in a million people, has not been studied enough to have any sort of remedy available. The singer shared that she has been in a long battle with ill health and added that SPS affects her daily actions. She said:

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Despite sharing such grim news about her health, Celine Dion took to Instagram once again to wish her fans the best for the holiday season. She channeled her French-Canadian roots and provided people with a bilingual Christmas wish.

She opened the video by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas, once in English and then again in French. She captioned her post with:

"Happy Holidays to all. Joyeuses fêtes à tous."

She initially canceled her tour due to the pandemic and then again in January due to health reasons. Celine Dion's diagnosis of the rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms made her cancel eight summer 2023 shows. She stated that her spring 2023 engagements would now take place in 2024.

