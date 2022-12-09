Fact Check: Is Celine Dion Haitian or Jamaican? Singer's popularity explored amid Stiff Syndrome diagnosis

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced her diagnosis of a rare immunological disorder. She told her 5.2 million Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with an incurable disease called Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS), a neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease.
Following the news shared by the Heart Will Go On singer, several fans and celebrities have come forward to show their love and respect for her. However, in nations where reggae and dancehall are the norms, Dion's music rings loud and proud for Jamaicans and Haitians.
Dion performed a one-time show at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival, breaking the nation's attendance records. Moreover, it is noted that many Jamaican musicians listen to, remix, and cover her music. Several people even call her a Queen and celebrate her birthday as a national event.
Why is Celine Dion so popular in the Caribbean region?
Considering Celine Dion's popularity in Haiti and Jamaica, it's natural to wonder if she hails from either nation. However, she is neither. Céline Marie Claudette Dion is of French-Canadian descent, born and raised in Quebec, Canada. She also has family members of Scottish and Portuguese descent.
While Jamaica and Haiti are known for dancehall music, they are also interested in smooth adult contemporary and country music. As a result, it is quite common for these nationalities to be fans of Air Supply and Kenny Rogers as much as they love their Marleys and Buju.
After Celine Dion announced her break from performing live, postponing her 2023 tour dates to reconfigure herself, the internet has been flooded with support and love from Jamaicans, Haitians, and other fans from the Caribbean region. Additionally, some fans hailed her as the queen and expressed their love for her. Interestingly, many fought to claim her as a part of either nation.
More details on Dion's SPS syndrome diagnosis
Celine Dion announced the Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis and shared some of the effects of the disease on her. The singer mentioned that she will be unable to perform her planned tour in the UK and Europe next year.
In the video, she also stated that she has been finding it difficult to deal with her health as her diagnosis has affected her ability to walk, stand, and use her vocal cords to the best of her abilities. She said:
"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."
The Heart Will Go On singer then apologized to her fans for not being able to perform on her tour, which was scheduled to start in February 2023.