Create

Fact Check: Is Celine Dion Haitian or Jamaican? Singer's popularity explored amid Stiff Syndrome diagnosis

By Julianna James
Modified Dec 09, 2022 08:19 PM IST
Jamaicans and Haitians claim Celine Dion their Queen (Image via Getty/Brian Rasic)
Jamaicans and Haitians claim Celine Dion their Queen (Image via Getty/Brian Rasic)

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced her diagnosis of a rare immunological disorder. She told her 5.2 million Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with an incurable disease called Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS), a neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease.

Following the news shared by the Heart Will Go On singer, several fans and celebrities have come forward to show their love and respect for her. However, in nations where reggae and dancehall are the norms, Dion's music rings loud and proud for Jamaicans and Haitians.

@Tavoafj1 I need you to understand how much Jamaicans absolutely LOVE Celine😂😂🙌🏾

Dion performed a one-time show at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival, breaking the nation's attendance records. Moreover, it is noted that many Jamaican musicians listen to, remix, and cover her music. Several people even call her a Queen and celebrate her birthday as a national event.

Why is Celine Dion so popular in the Caribbean region?

Considering Celine Dion's popularity in Haiti and Jamaica, it's natural to wonder if she hails from either nation. However, she is neither. Céline Marie Claudette Dion is of French-Canadian descent, born and raised in Quebec, Canada. She also has family members of Scottish and Portuguese descent.

Celine Dion performs at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival in 2012 (Image via Getty/Erin McLeod)
Celine Dion performs at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival in 2012 (Image via Getty/Erin McLeod)

While Jamaica and Haiti are known for dancehall music, they are also interested in smooth adult contemporary and country music. As a result, it is quite common for these nationalities to be fans of Air Supply and Kenny Rogers as much as they love their Marleys and Buju.

After Celine Dion announced her break from performing live, postponing her 2023 tour dates to reconfigure herself, the internet has been flooded with support and love from Jamaicans, Haitians, and other fans from the Caribbean region. Additionally, some fans hailed her as the queen and expressed their love for her. Interestingly, many fought to claim her as a part of either nation.

That day Celine Dion became the Queen of Jamaica by SLAYING her reggae & dancehall hit "Treat her like a lady" https://t.co/TtC9tjbVZH
NahIf anything, Celine Dion absolutely has her flowers Even if it’s just the Haitian community alone who LOVE them some Celine Dion 😂😂😂So many Haitian weddings I’ve been to as a kid that had Celine Dion as the wedding song 😮‍💨
First of Celine Dion is Haitian twitter.com/walkgoodetienn…
Celine Dion is a staple for many Haitians. Not my girl Cece bruh twitter.com/virgosgroovies…
Celine Dion singing Jamaican dancehall really had the world in a chokehold, the 90s were the best!https://t.co/TFn8rPR4gE
The way Jamaica must be crying right now over the Celine Dion news. National day of mourning soon come.
Facts. We all grew up on her renditions, the whole of Jamaica loves you & is praying for you Aunty @celinedion 💛 twitter.com/marlonmusique/…
Jamaican & Haitian nurses signing up to work at research labs once they learned of Celine Dion diagnosis https://t.co/r3qJlBAXHH
Jamaicans and Haitians claiming Celine Dion, BG home, Ye getting tf outta here, the world is healing…and my crush still ain’t crushing back. https://t.co/PQbn6GYy9r
The Haitians & Jamaicans gotta come together on behalf of the Céline Dion news man ..

More details on Dion's SPS syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion announced the Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis and shared some of the effects of the disease on her. The singer mentioned that she will be unable to perform her planned tour in the UK and Europe next year.

In the video, she also stated that she has been finding it difficult to deal with her health as her diagnosis has affected her ability to walk, stand, and use her vocal cords to the best of her abilities. She said:

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The Heart Will Go On singer then apologized to her fans for not being able to perform on her tour, which was scheduled to start in February 2023.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...