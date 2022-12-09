Fact Check: Is Celine Dion Haitian or Jamaican? Singer's popularity explored amid Stiff Syndrome diagnosis

On December 8, 2022, Celine Dion announced her diagnosis of a rare immunological disorder. She told her 5.2 million Instagram followers that she had been diagnosed with an incurable disease called Stiff Persons Syndrome (SPS), a neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease.

Following the news shared by the Heart Will Go On singer, several fans and celebrities have come forward to show their love and respect for her. However, in nations where reggae and dancehall are the norms, Dion's music rings loud and proud for Jamaicans and Haitians.

Bria @ladolcebria 🏾 @Tavoafj1 I need you to understand how much Jamaicans absolutely LOVE Celine @Tavoafj1 I need you to understand how much Jamaicans absolutely LOVE Celine😂😂🙌🏾

Dion performed a one-time show at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival, breaking the nation's attendance records. Moreover, it is noted that many Jamaican musicians listen to, remix, and cover her music. Several people even call her a Queen and celebrate her birthday as a national event.

Why is Celine Dion so popular in the Caribbean region?

Considering Celine Dion's popularity in Haiti and Jamaica, it's natural to wonder if she hails from either nation. However, she is neither. Céline Marie Claudette Dion is of French-Canadian descent, born and raised in Quebec, Canada. She also has family members of Scottish and Portuguese descent.

Celine Dion performs at the Jamaican Jazz and Blues Festival in 2012 (Image via Getty/Erin McLeod)

While Jamaica and Haiti are known for dancehall music, they are also interested in smooth adult contemporary and country music. As a result, it is quite common for these nationalities to be fans of Air Supply and Kenny Rogers as much as they love their Marleys and Buju.

After Celine Dion announced her break from performing live, postponing her 2023 tour dates to reconfigure herself, the internet has been flooded with support and love from Jamaicans, Haitians, and other fans from the Caribbean region. Additionally, some fans hailed her as the queen and expressed their love for her. Interestingly, many fought to claim her as a part of either nation.

Gustave @Tavoafj1 That day Celine Dion became the Queen of Jamaica by SLAYING her reggae & dancehall hit "Treat her like a lady" That day Celine Dion became the Queen of Jamaica by SLAYING her reggae & dancehall hit "Treat her like a lady" https://t.co/TtC9tjbVZH

ROCKO’S NOT ALIVE! @Ms__Yve



If anything, Celine Dion absolutely has her flowers



Even if it’s just the Haitian community alone who LOVE them some Celine Dion



So many Haitian weddings I’ve been to as a kid that had Celine Dion as the wedding song ‍ NahIf anything, Celine Dion absolutely has her flowersEven if it’s just the Haitian community alone who LOVE them some Celine DionSo many Haitian weddings I’ve been to as a kid that had Celine Dion as the wedding song NahIf anything, Celine Dion absolutely has her flowers Even if it’s just the Haitian community alone who LOVE them some Celine Dion 😂😂😂So many Haitian weddings I’ve been to as a kid that had Celine Dion as the wedding song 😮‍💨

Tabs @TabieGermain Your Friend’s Friend @walkgoodetienne there is nobody more upset about this Celine Dion news than Jamaicans right now. there is nobody more upset about this Celine Dion news than Jamaicans right now. First of Celine Dion is Haitian twitter.com/walkgoodetienn… First of Celine Dion is Haitian twitter.com/walkgoodetienn…

EverybodyhatesMar🇭🇹 @NotMarBitch virgo’s grooviest. @virgosgrooviest Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk. This is so sad Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disorder that ultimately leaves sufferers as human statues as it progressively locks the body into rigid positions, leaving people unable to walk or talk. This is so sad 💔 https://t.co/6oYqaQVS3k Celine Dion is a staple for many Haitians. Not my girl Cece bruh twitter.com/virgosgroovies… Celine Dion is a staple for many Haitians. Not my girl Cece bruh twitter.com/virgosgroovies…

celine vocals @CelineOracle Celine Dion singing Jamaican dancehall really had the world in a chokehold, the 90s were the best!



Celine Dion singing Jamaican dancehall really had the world in a chokehold, the 90s were the best!https://t.co/TFn8rPR4gE

⛄️Septembre🎄(She/Her/They/Them) @SeptembreA The way Jamaica must be crying right now over the Celine Dion news. National day of mourning soon come. The way Jamaica must be crying right now over the Celine Dion news. National day of mourning soon come.

not ‘rihanna’ 🇯🇲 @__rnt91 twitter.com/marlonmusique/… Seleção 🇧🇷 @marlonmusique



Her music is played everywhere, from church functions to the strip clubs. What’s a street dance if Celine nuh play? Betta it lock awf… I don’t think non-Jamaicans can truly comprehend or appreciate the love Jamaicans have for @celinedion Her music is played everywhere, from church functions to the strip clubs. What’s a street dance if Celine nuh play? Betta it lock awf… I don’t think non-Jamaicans can truly comprehend or appreciate the love Jamaicans have for @celinedion. Her music is played everywhere, from church functions to the strip clubs. What’s a street dance if Celine nuh play? Betta it lock awf… Facts. We all grew up on her renditions, the whole of Jamaica loves you & is praying for you Aunty @celinedion Facts. We all grew up on her renditions, the whole of Jamaica loves you & is praying for you Aunty @celinedion 💛 twitter.com/marlonmusique/…

Dulce @__dulceria__ Jamaican & Haitian nurses signing up to work at research labs once they learned of Celine Dion diagnosis Jamaican & Haitian nurses signing up to work at research labs once they learned of Celine Dion diagnosis https://t.co/r3qJlBAXHH

Rey Lavado @JayCFresco Jamaicans and Haitians claiming Celine Dion, BG home, Ye getting tf outta here, the world is healing…and my crush still ain’t crushing back. Jamaicans and Haitians claiming Celine Dion, BG home, Ye getting tf outta here, the world is healing…and my crush still ain’t crushing back. https://t.co/PQbn6GYy9r

shaboingboing @borzollas The Haitians & Jamaicans gotta come together on behalf of the Céline Dion news man .. The Haitians & Jamaicans gotta come together on behalf of the Céline Dion news man ..

More details on Dion's SPS syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion announced the Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis and shared some of the effects of the disease on her. The singer mentioned that she will be unable to perform her planned tour in the UK and Europe next year.

In the video, she also stated that she has been finding it difficult to deal with her health as her diagnosis has affected her ability to walk, stand, and use her vocal cords to the best of her abilities. She said:

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The Heart Will Go On singer then apologized to her fans for not being able to perform on her tour, which was scheduled to start in February 2023.

