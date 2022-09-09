Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried? Funeral date, location, and details explored

Britain's longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. As per the Royal Family's announcement, the late Queen, who had held the throne for 70 years, died "peacefully" at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel, alongside her late husband, Prince Philip. The remains of her late husband, presently at St. George’s Chapel's Royal Vault, will also be moved to lay beside the Queen.

She will now be ascended by her eldest living son, King Charles III. Mourning his mother's death, Prince Charles released a statement, expressing his sadness.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth's funeral is to be held after a period of national mourning

The late Queen's funeral is expected to take place on September 19, 2022, 10 days after her death. These 10 days mark a national period of mourning for the monarch. Her interment is scheduled after the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

However, earlier today, The Royal Family released a mourning guidance. According to the website, the mourning period will be observed until seven days after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The website reads:

“Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King's wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral. The date of the Funeral will be confirmed in due course.”

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website: For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of condolence, please visit our website:

The late Queen's parents, King George VI (1895-1952), Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900-2002) and sister Princess Margaret (1930-2002) have also been buried in Windsor Castle's chapel.

The Cambridges @loveforcambridg The late Queen Elizabeth II is reunited with her beloved parents, sister and with the love of her life in heaven and I'm sure she is smiling with them now even tho we are all sad The late Queen Elizabeth II is reunited with her beloved parents, sister and with the love of her life in heaven and I'm sure she is smiling with them now even tho we are all sad 😢😢😢❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Yys5yowTWO

The funeral of Britain's longest reigning Queen will be a televised event with most news channels covering it.

Protocols for announcing the Queen's death and funeral were set in advance

Celine Dion @celinedion Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a graceful, elegant, and kind woman. She dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly helping others in need. Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the world. Sincere condolences to the Royal Family and all who cherished her. - Celine xx… Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a graceful, elegant, and kind woman. She dedicated her life to public service, tirelessly helping others in need. Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the world. Sincere condolences to the Royal Family and all who cherished her. - Celine xx… https://t.co/077ChPNzgD

As per documents obtained by news outlet Politico in 2021, after the Queen passes away, her private secretary Edward Young will inform government officials, and the message of her death will be delivered using the code "London Bridge is down," The Guardian reported in 2017.

Within 10 minutes of informing the public about her death, all the flags across the London center of the British government will be lowered to half-mast, the documents suggest.

Moreover, the documents pointed out that the Prime Minister will be the first government authority to address the public after the announcement, and will also meet Queen Elizabeth's eldest son, Charles, who would take over the throne.

If the queen were to pass away at Balmoral Castle, where she was staying before her death, her corpse would be moved to London via the royal train. The PM, along with other government officials, is expected to greet the coffin back to the capitol with a ceremony.

