BTS' Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100 chart with Like Crazy

BTS' Jimin recently reached number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his latest track, Like Crazy, making history by becoming the first K-pop soloist to top the chart. The BTS vocalist is currently trending worldwide for his newest achievement.

Soon after the release of his first debut album, BTS' Jimin unlocked multiple victories and it seems like this streak will not end anytime soon.

Like Crazy is Jimin's second solo entry on the chart with the pre-released single Set Me Free pt.2 debuting at No. 30 last week.

Pop Base @PopBase BTS' Jimin is the first Korean soloist to reach #1 in the 65-year history of the Billboard Hot 100. BTS' Jimin is the first Korean soloist to reach #1 in the 65-year history of the Billboard Hot 100. https://t.co/zqf4YPQvrN

Aside from becoming the first K-pop soloist to achieve the feat, BTS' Jimin has also accomplished the No.1 spot with his first ever solo debut album, FACE. As a result, he is trending under the keywords '#LikeCrazyNo1Hot100,' JIMIN HISTORY MAKER,' and many more.

BTS' Jimin continues to break records and win hearts with his debut album FACE

The 27-year-old BTS vocalist created history by becoming the first and only Korean soloist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated April 8, 2023) with Like Crazy. This also earned fellow BTS member RM his fourth #1 entry as a writer, as he co-wrote the track with Jimin.

In the first week of its release (March 24 to March 30), Like Crazy sold a whopping combined total of 254,000 song downloads and CD singles. Additionally, it raked in 10 million streams and over 60,000 radio airplays, the highest in a single week since Taylor Swift released Anti-Hero in November.

The track also topped this week's Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, Top Album Sales chart, and Digital Song Sales chart. As for other successes on Billboard itself, FACE opened at No.2 on Billboard 200, achieving the second-largest debut.

Pop Base @PopBase RM of BTS earns his fourth #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a songwriter and Jimin his first with ‘Like Crazy.’ RM of BTS earns his fourth #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as a songwriter and Jimin his first with ‘Like Crazy.’ https://t.co/f6J1k02kDy

The Set Me Free singer could not believe the news himself and immediately posted it on Weverse. In one of his posts, he wrote, "It doesn't feel real, so I don't know how to express my thoughts."

On the heels of the event, bandmates RM and j-hope also congratulated Jimin on Instagram.

BTS' fandom, ARMY, are also celebrating Jimin's big win on Twitter with congratulatory messages and posts.

Jimin previously set records to become the first soloist in history to sell over one million copies of FACE on Hanteo Charts. Like Crazy (English version) also unlocked the biggest debut on Spotify with a staggering 996,992 streams.

Many more achievements, as per the fans, are on their way for BTS' Jimin, and they cannot wait to see him and other members release more music.

In recent news, reports suggest that Jimin's bandmate SUGA is also prepping to drop a new solo album soon.

