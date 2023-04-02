BTS' Jimin has been promoting his first solo album, FACE, with much enthusiasm and fervor on multiple platforms, even showing up to perform the title track on music shows like Inkigayo and Music Bank.

As a part of the promotional activities, the Like Crazy singer also gave away 70 lucky ARMYs the chance to have a video call with him. Clips from the fans who got the chance to speak with the 27-year-old idol have since been floating around on various social media sites, going viral in the process.

The content of these calls varied from Jimin doing the "I'm sorry for being cute" challenge to the singer telling a fan that they were blinded by love because they kept praising him.

BTS' Jimin's refusal to take a compliment and 4 other moments from the fan video calls with the singer that all ARMYs must watch

1) When Jimin refused to take a compliment about him being perfect

While complimenting his amazing skills as a vocalist and dancer, a fan tried telling the BTS vocalist how handsome he was and asked how it felt to be perfect at everything. Choosing to deflect the question, Jimin responded that he would ask his bandmates, Jung Kook, V, and Jin if they knew how it felt.

He then added that he did not think of himself as a "perfect" person but thanked the fan for their support all the same. BTS' Jimin surely made ARMYs' hearts flutter with his poise and humility, as evidenced by this particular video call.

2) When Jimin thanked this fan in perfect English after telling them it was okay that they did not speak Korean

calico🪞 @calico_gif i'm not going to post the whole thing but this is what i wanted to tell him the most and i'm so happy i got to say it 🥹 so i won the fancall with jimin from the jp official shopi'm not going to post the whole thing but this is what i wanted to tell him the most and i'm so happy i got to say it 🥹 so i won the fancall with jimin from the jp official shop 😭😭😭 i'm not going to post the whole thing but this is what i wanted to tell him the most and i'm so happy i got to say it 🥹 https://t.co/vg2eli8bwt

Another fan wanted to thank the Promise singer for becoming a musician and artist but could not do so in Korean, and apologized to him for the same. This prompted BTS' Jimin to remark that it was not a problem, as he replied to everything that they said in impeccable English. He further expressed his appreciation towards the fan for supporting him and the group.

The same fan also requested the vocalist to sing for their upcoming birthday, which he happily acquiesced to. Netizens loved this particular interaction with Jimin, and thanked the fan (Twitter user: @calico_gif) for using their time in the video call to express gratitude for his music.

3) When Jimin sang the hidden track Letter for one fan on the video call

Most fans would now be aware that the physical version of Jimin's FACE contains a hidden track that is not on any music streaming service, akin to many BTS albums in the past. Titled Letter, the song has the backing vocals done by BTS' Jung Kook and was written for fans, expressing how he felt about the people unconditionally supporting him.

Knowing this, when one fan requested that he sing a few lines of Letter for them on a video call, BTS' Jimin could not refuse. As such, the fan experienced something special that would comfort them for the rest of their lives, while other ARMYs on Twitter were both jealous and touched by this interaction.

4) When Jimin did the "Sorry for being cute" challenge for a fan who jokingly asked him for his version of the trend

After all the hilarious practice with SUGA on Suchwita, BTS' Jimin was prepared when a fan asked him to do the "Sorry for being cute" challenge during his video calls with ARMY. The fan admitted that she only brought up the viral TikTok trend as a joke, but before she could say anything further, Jimin had already started doing the challenge in earnest, and she ended up telling him he was cute.

Despite it not being her intention, the fan got an unforgettable video call in the few minutes she spent with BTS' Jimin, while also being the subject of envy from the fans who were unable to win a call.

5) When a fan played Set Me Free Pt. 2 on the piano to surprise Jimin

A Japanese fan (Twitter user: @hphprnk_) decided to use their talent as a pianist when they won a fancall with BTS' Jimin. Having previously posted an instrumental cover of Set Me Free Pt. 2 on their Twitter, they played the same for Jimin live, who seemed very impressed with the gesture and the ensuing conversation with that ARMY.

The fan further commented that although they spoke in Korean, BTS' Jimin responded in flawless Japanese, even using slang terms only used by native speakers. The fan then posted the above picture of Jimin reacting to the piano cover, adding that he was the "sweetest person" they had ever met.

BTS' Jimin continues his promotions for FACE with a variety of show appearances and interviews. A special performance of Like Crazy is also set to be released on the STUDIO CHOOM YouTube channel, which is known for many K-pop idol dance performances. The trailer for the same was released on April 2, 2023, and fans are eagerly waiting for the video's release.

