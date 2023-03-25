Jimin becomes first soloist to sell over 1 million copies in Hanteo history

Jimin unlocked another victory with his debut album, FACE. BTS' artist is now the first K-pop soloist in Hanteo history to sell over a million copies in a single day. Even among K-pop groups on the list, he is the artist with the fifth-highest first-day sales following BTS, TXT, SEVENTEEN, and Stray Kids. Undoubtedly, his solo debut has achieved multiple victories in just a single day, and fans could not be more proud.
With only six tracks on his record, the BTS member has accomplished a lot. FACE arrived on March 24 with the lead single Like Crazy and a music video to support the same.
The album has also been praised by famous critics for keeping listeners intrigued with its mesmerizing vocals, intriguing use of instruments, and of course, the meaning that it carries.
BTS' Jimin sold 1,021,532 copies of FACE in just a day
On March 24, the day Jimin released his solo record FACE, Hanteo Chart reported that the album sold a whopping 1,021,532 copies. This feat has made the 27-year-old the only soloist in history to sell over a million copies on the Hanteo chart in merely a day.
Besides that, the Like Crazy singer has already broken many other records with his latest solo debut. Multiple songs from the album have already reached the number-one position on iTunes in 100 regions.
The English version of Like Crazy unlocked the biggest Spotify debut for any K-pop track in the US with a staggering 996,992 streams. Meanwhile, another track - Set Me Free Pt. 2 - debuted in first position on the UK's Official Single Download Chart, becoming the highest-ranked song by a K-pop soloist in history.
FACE, which is only a day old, has also become the most-sold Korean album by a soloist in Japan, as recorded by Oricon Charts.
"K-pop will be ended by Park Jimin" - Fans hail singer as he sets multiple records with his new album FACE
Ever since Pdogg, the South Korean record producer and the man behind the majority of BTS' tracks, posted online claiming that Jimin would end K-pop with his solo debut, fans have eagerly waited for the album to drop. Unsurprisingly, the wait was worth it as FACE has been gaining heaps of love from fans across the world.
Several fans have been celebrating his milestones on social media, sending love and congratulatory messages to the idol as his debut album, FACE, was a success.