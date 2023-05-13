“Nobody does it like them”: BTS fans celebrate them topping iTunes Charts worldwide with new OST song The Planet

On May 12, BTS released their new OST, The Planet, for the Korean superhero animation film Bastions. It marked their first OT7 release since they last released their anthology album Proof in 2022, and went on a break from group activities to pursue their solo endeavors and fulfill military obligations.

On May 13th, The Planet topped iTunes Top Songs Charts worldwide in at least 67 different regions, including the United States, Argentina, Canada, the UK, Vietnam, Turkey, Thailand, Singapore, Spain, Colombia, Finland, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, France, and Australia. It also swept European iTunes song charts. Additionally, The Planet debuted at 62 on MelON Daily Chart.

“Nobody does it like them," @Sunoo_the_fox wrote in response to The Planet topping iTunes Songs charts worldwide.

BTS is the first and only K-pop group to top the U.S. iTunes this year with The Planet OST

Notably, BTS is the first and only K-pop group to reach number one on iTunes Song Chart with the Bastions’ The Planet OST. Fans are commending Bangtan’s star power considering their songs are topping music charts both domestically and internationally, even when they are on a break from group activities.

In 2022, Bangtan released their anthology album, Proof, along with the title track, Yet To Come, and although the members themselves haven’t been featured in the music video, the fans are happy to enjoy new music from the talented septet.

The Planet is an inspiring anthem about a bunch of superheroes fighting environmental pollution from the 3D animated superhero series. The song is penned and co-composed by BTS’ leader RM and HYBE’s in-house producer PDogg producing the track. It will officially be released on SBS on May 12. Fans are reacting to the song topping iTunes Charts around the world.

With a frolicking tune, cheery vocals, brilliant use of bass, and a melody that compels listeners to play the song over and over, all seven members of the ensemble can be heard harmonizing together. All the members earned praise for their contribution. Leader RM for participating in the writing and composition of The Planet and the other six members who lent their own unique touch to the song.

Member V is ranked as the most-searched Bangtan member after the release of The Planet, as his unique and charismatic vocals hit the right notes in fans’ hearts. Similarly, the septet’s oldest member, Jin, who is currently serving in the military, also trended on Twitter and YouTube for his beautiful vocals. Fans took to Twitter to lavish praise on Jin and his contribution to The Planet.

The Planet was shot at some of the most iconic places in Korea, where Bangtan members performed and danced to their hit songs. Some of the landmark places include the Geunjeongjeon Grand Residence in Gyeongbokgung Palace, the Gyeonghoeru Pavillion in Gyeongbokgung Palace, the National Museum of Korea, and the World Cup Bridge, among others.

BTS topped May boy group brand reputation rankings

BTS ranked atop the K-pop boy group brand reputation rankings for May and has done so consecutively for the 60th time (five years) with a brand reputation index of 9,949,491. The septet also witnessed a 5.32 percent rise in their score compared to April.

The high-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis include "memoir," "stamp," and "Jimin," notably referencing Bangtan launching their own book on July 9, "Beyond The Story: 10 Year Record of BTS," in collaboration with journalist Kang Myeong Seok, editor of Weverse Magazine, who is also associated with the septet’s agency.

The book will be available in English and Korean and will contain exclusive information and never-before-seen photographs. The top three terms in this category, which possess an approval rating of 87.50 percent, are "publish," "surpass," and "print."

The book will release on July 9, the 10th anniversary since the septet's fandom ARMY came into existence.

