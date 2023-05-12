“Tears won’t stop”: BTS fans lavish praise on their new OST The Planet for Bastions 

Hit K-pop boy band BTS dropped the official OST for the new animated series Bastions, titled The Planet, accompanied by an official music video featuring the characters from the series grooving to the track. Bangtan's leader RM, who participated in the songwriting and composition of The Planet, has been duly credited for the same as well.

Bastions is a 3D animated superhero series that showcases a bunch of superheroes tasked with fighting environmental pollution. It will officially release on SBS on May 14.

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsot7_613

Tears won't stop , they showed all the places where Bangtan performed



THE PLANET OUT NOW

#ThePlanetByBTS

#BTSxBastions

Besides the Butter singers, its OST lineup includes labelmates LE SSERAFIM, Heize, AleXa, BB Girls (formerly Brave Girls), and more. ARMYs were happy to hear Bangtan’s new OST and took to social media to lavish praise on the song. “Tears won’t stop,” wrote @btsot7_613, praising Bangtan.

The Planet is the first official collaborative OST released since BTS announced its break from group activities

Notably, this marks Bangtan’s first official release since the members announced that they will be taking a break from group activities to focus on their solo endeavours and fulfilling their duty towards their country by enlisting in the military.

Last year, they released their anthology album, Proof, along with title track Yet To Come and now, The Planet is their first official release as a full group in a year. Although Bangtan members have not been featured in person in the music video, nonetheless fans are happy to listen. Check out some of these fan reactions below:

Ikra⁷💜 @ikra_bts7 !

#ThePlanetByBTS

#BTSxBastions

omg I can't stop my taers after hearing hearing seokjin's voice after a while and Jonnie's singing, vmin harmonizing, sope verse and jungkooks vocals omg it's so good.I missed my ot7 omg!! omg I can't stop my taers after hearing hearing seokjin's voice after a while and Jonnie's singing, vmin harmonizing, sope verse and jungkooks vocals omg it's so good.I missed my ot7 omg!!😭😭💜!#ThePlanetByBTS #BTSxBastionshttps://t.co/KuAhXN164D

Kajal Youniverse🌍⁷ @kmohanty99



#BTSxBastions #ThePlanetByBTS

finally my ot7 together for the track the planet and it sounds so good my ot7 heart is so blessed, i missed them so much🥺 finally my ot7 together for the track the planet and it sounds so good my ot7 heart is so blessed, i missed them so much🥺😭#BTSxBastions #ThePlanetByBTShttps://t.co/xk7BgNJCJl

hope⁷ @winnttaebear we’ll get it done, we’ll work as one



THE PLANET BY BTS we’ll get it done, we’ll work as oneTHE PLANET BY BTS https://t.co/dyIbpxRKg8

sen @sugatradamus listening to “the planet” by bts listening to “the planet” by bts https://t.co/l7SuIRHkpg

The Planet is trending at number 1 and 2 on melON and has peaked at number 14 on iTunes in the US upon its release. The Planet was shot at some of the most iconic places in Korea where Bangtan members performed and danced to their hit songs.

These places include Geunjeongjeon Grand Residence in Gyeongbokgung Palace, Gyeonghoeru Pavillion in Gyeongbokgung Palace, National Museum of Korea, and World Cup Bridge, among others.

Previously, Bastion’s production company Timos Media revealed to Korean news outlet Yonhap News Agency that they were excited to have the Proof singers onboard and are certain that audiences will embrace The Planet OST as well.

“BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony.”

BTS to release a book commemorating their decade in the Korean entertainment industry

BTS Charts Daily⁷ @btschartsdailys



The book “Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” was written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group [NEWS] #BTS will release an oral history of the group in South Korea and the United States on July 9, its U.S. publisher, Flatiron Books, said on Thursday.The book “Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” was written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group [NEWS] #BTS will release an oral history of the group in South Korea and the United States on July 9, its U.S. publisher, Flatiron Books, said on Thursday.The book “Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS,” was written by the journalist Myeongseok Kang and members of the group https://t.co/ZloDYMMT1T

BTS is set to release a book commemorating a fruitful decade in the Korean entertainment industry, titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, which will be released in the U.S. and South Korea on July 9 (ARMYs birthday). The book is written in partnership with journalist Kang Myeongseok and will be published under Flatiron Books.

According to a report by New York Times, the US edition of the book will have 544 pages with exclusive information, never seen before pictures, and will have a first printing of one million copies. The book will be aptly translated by Anton Hur, in collaboration with Clare Richards and Slin Jung.

