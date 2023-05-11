“Namjune is coming”: BTS’ RM’s fans lavish praise on the septet’s leader as he graces the cover of Vogue Korea

On May 11, Vogue Korea’s official social media handles shared their June cover, featuring BTS’ RM on the cover page. Shin Kwangho, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Korea, shared three distinct looks featuring BTS’ leader in his debut solo cover for the magazine. He was first featured on the Vogue Korea page in 2015 alongside other BTS members, and for the second time in 2022 again with his group members.

Vogue Korea shared BTS’ RM’s new cover photos on their official Instagram page with the caption:

“Constantly looking back on life, rigorously contemplating values and ideas, and passionately living the moment. The attitude that RM holds on to.”

At the time of writing, the post had gathered 297,385 likes. Unsurprisingly, ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise on the septet’s leader. "Namjune is coming," @inxayn28 wrote on Twitter, a witty wordplay of his real name, "Namjoon," and the month of "June."

BTS’ RM sports three distinct looks for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover

BTS’ RM sports three distinct looks for his debut solo Vogue Korea cover, showing off his handsome and charming visuals. In the first photo, he can be seen wearing an oversized sweater and black trousers, sprawled across the couch.

The caption on the cover reads, "I’M RM." In the second photo, the Indigo singer can be seen wearing a dark, business-casual suit while sitting in front of a blue background screen. The screen again reads, "I’M RM."

Finally, the third cover features BTS’ leader wearing a pristine white turtleneck in a closeup shot in a black and white snap, showing off his charms.

The entire photoshoot was done in the Korea Furniture Room.

Undoubtedly, BTS fans are charmed by RM’s latest photoshoot and have taken to social media to trend "Kim Namjoon," "Namjune is coming," "RM X Vogue Korea," and "RM X Vogue" to celebrate his Vogue Korea cover.

It is speculated that BTS’ RM might be the next member to enlist in the military, and he is currently busy completing his pending activities and work before he enlists in the military.

In a previous Weverse live, BTS’ leader revealed that he was supposed to enlist in the military with J-hope; however, that didn’t materialize, as he is reportedly planning to release a bunch of songs or another mini album before he enlists in the military. The details of which aren’t known to fans yet but have been hinted at by BTS’ leader through cryptic posts and messages of him recording new music at a studio or jamming with other artists.

Notably, he also released a lengthy and heartfelt letter on Weverse detailing his feelings on being part of BTS, being the group’s leader, and what’s keeping him busy at the moment. BTS’ RM wished fans in advance on the group’s 10th debut anniversary, which is on June 13th, and what the future looks like for the group, among the most important things.

He also made cryptic hints about his upcoming enlistment and how he might be the next member after Jin and j-hope enlist in the military.

“Time flies, and everything changes—even I do. I wish to no longer irresponsibly ask or beg for unconditional love. Rather than searching everywhere for love, I want to believe, if I stay as love and make effort to take care of myself, that it’ll naturally find its way to me.”

BTS’ RM shares sweet snaps with group’s maknae Jungkook

On Instagram stories, BTS's RM posted adorable pictures of himself and the group's maknae Jungkook. The members are seen hugging and posing oddly in the pictures. BTS' RM is wearing the Varsity Jacket from Psick Univ Merch, and Jungkook sported the black suit he wore to BLACKPINK member Jennie's Calvin Klein pop-up event in Seoul, where she revealed her own limited edition capsule.

It is not known whether RM and Jungkook hung out and took pictures at Jennie’s after-party or some other event altogether, but fans were happy to see Namkook (Namjoon and Jungkook) hang out together.

BTS’ RM’s Vogue Korea will be released sometime in June.

