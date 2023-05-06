"He's our safest place": BTS' RM's fans react to his heartwarming letter on Weverse dedicated to ARMYs

On May 5, BTS' RM penned a heartwarming letter dedicated to ARMYs on Weverse. BTS' leader wrote a long and profound note explaining his current state of mind, what is keeping him busy, BTS' 10-year anniversary in June 2023, and what the future looks like for the group among the most important things.

ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to receive a Weverse notification from the Indigo singer and touched on reading his long and insightful letter dedicated to them. This isn't the first time, BTS' RM has written a heartfelt note for ARMYs. He has done this in the past as well, showcasing his captivating thoughts, witty wordplay, and lyricism.

Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the letter after it went viral online.

Nini⁷ D-DAY 🥢 @euphorictetee @miiniyoongs Oh my heart hurts for him. I hope he knows that he's our safest place, he's our comfort, nothing can compare the love he gave us. I love him and I hope he finds his happiness @miiniyoongs Oh my heart hurts for him. I hope he knows that he's our safest place, he's our comfort, nothing can compare the love he gave us. I love him and I hope he finds his happiness 💜

Fans react to BTS' RM's honest and comforting letter on Weverse

BTS' RM shared a lengthy letter dedicated to ARMYs, sharing his honest, truthful, and comforting thoughts via Weverse. This letter was released on May 5, almost a month before BTS' 10-year anniversary which is on June 13. This is the first time in the septet's 10-year-long career that all seven members won't be together as Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the military.

The letter mentioned:

“Time flies, and everything changes—even I do. I wish to no longer irresponsibly ask or beg for unconditional love. Rather than searching everywhere for love, I want to believe, if I stay as love and make effort to take care of myself, that it’ll naturally find its way to me.”

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to social media to react to BTS leader RM's letter on Weverse. Fans praised him for his deep and heartfelt thoughts and also expressed their fear that he might be enlisting in the military soon.

ARMYs have also lavished praise on how much he has grown over the years and is truly internalizing BTS' musical philosophy, 'Love Yourself.'

They took to Twitter to react to his heartfelt note.

Henni @Henni_82

My mind is racing, and definitely over-thinking.. @_BTSMoments_ This confuses me so much.. Is it just a check-in to let us know he's okay and just living in the moment? Or it it a 'see you later' bc he's enlisting soon? Or it is an actual goodbye for some reason we don't know about?My mind is racing, and definitely over-thinking.. @_BTSMoments_ This confuses me so much.. Is it just a check-in to let us know he's okay and just living in the moment? Or it it a 'see you later' bc he's enlisting soon? Or it is an actual goodbye for some reason we don't know about?My mind is racing, and definitely over-thinking..

Armyforever💜✨️ @bish73096 @_BTSMoments_ Wait I don't even understand it but I wanna cry so bad. Is he enlisting or just expressing how he has been feeling lately. Is he depressed. What is it 🥺 @_BTSMoments_ Wait I don't even understand it but I wanna cry so bad. Is he enlisting or just expressing how he has been feeling lately. Is he depressed. What is it 🥺

KNJ Fanpage (SLOW...) @joonfanpage RM saying he won't ask, or beg for love any more. Shows how much he has grown to love himself for who he's.



In Reflection he said; you know, sometimes, I really hate myself,

In fact, quite often, I really hate myself.I wish I could love myself.



It's safe to say he found love RM saying he won't ask, or beg for love any more. Shows how much he has grown to love himself for who he's. In Reflection he said; you know, sometimes, I really hate myself, In fact, quite often, I really hate myself.I wish I could love myself. It's safe to say he found love https://t.co/J9DjDRzLJL

²¹³RM Indigo Union⁷₁₂₃ #SmokeSprite @RMGlobalUnion Namjoon is trending worldwide at #2 after sharing his touching letter on Weverse



THANK YOU NAMJOON



#방탄소년단RM #RM Namjoon is trending worldwide at #2 after sharing his touching letter on WeverseTHANK YOU NAMJOON #️⃣ Namjoon is trending worldwide at #2 after sharing his touching letter on Weverse 💙THANK YOU NAMJOON#방탄소년단RM #RM https://t.co/0hi3He14kR

Maky @Maky_105 @rmchartsdata What a message from Namjoon thankful for having him sharing his feelings with us @rmchartsdata What a message from Namjoon thankful for having him sharing his feelings with us

irene🦋🙋🏻‍♀️ (Gemini) @IreneTapalla 🥹 @rmchartsdata I’m not good in saying things that i want to express to someone but i just want to say something to Namjoon that i love him and he is my everything in this world.I will forever adore you and wait for you to come back after your enlistment.Stay safe.Saranghae @rmchartsdata I’m not good in saying things that i want to express to someone but i just want to say something to Namjoon that i love him and he is my everything in this world.I will forever adore you and wait for you to come back after your enlistment.Stay safe.Saranghae ❤️🥹

JaMiNaN⁷👨‍🚀🚀🪐✨ @ChimchimOnBoard @btsglobally @BTS_twt So poetic. Im sure there's much more weighing on his mind. I just hope that everything goes well. My love <3 @btsglobally @BTS_twt So poetic. Im sure there's much more weighing on his mind. I just hope that everything goes well. My love <3

What did BTS' RM's letter say?

BTS' RM's letter comes in the nick of time as ARMYs found solace in his note on Weverse. The Indigo singer confessed that lately he has been trying to decipher what kind of person he is and suddenly it dawned upon him that Bangtan will be celebrating their 10-year debut anniversary this year.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs lately, ive been trying to confirm and discover what kind of person i am

even when i have countless words i want to say

i quickly end up forgetting

what marks our 10th year of being revealed to the world is very soon

everyone, how are you

will it be okay



+ lately, ive been trying to confirm and discover what kind of person i ameven when i have countless words i want to sayi quickly end up forgettingwhat marks our 10th year of being revealed to the world is very sooneveryone, how are youwill it be okay 🐨 lately, ive been trying to confirm and discover what kind of person i ameven when i have countless words i want to sayi quickly end up forgettingwhat marks our 10th year of being revealed to the world is very sooneveryone, how are youwill it be okay+

BTS' RM mentioned he is experiencing a myriad of emotions - happiness, sadness, hope, and despair. He compared the various emotions he is feeling to changing seasons. Further, he wrote that he is learning to embrace silence as an adult and doesn't wish to speak much of the past or the present.

The Indigo singer admitted to feeling embarrassed about his past self, as he said or did things that he isn't proud of today.

미니융 🧸 @miiniyoongs many things are sad yet also happy

sometimes <things> can be happy but then turn sad

while watching videos of words ive said in the past i, by myself, feel shy

now, the dull things that i seldom remember feels a bit regretful, empty, and strange

+ many things are sad yet also happysometimes can be happy but then turn sadwhile watching videos of words ive said in the past i, by myself, feel shynow, the dull things that i seldom remember feels a bit regretful, empty, and strange 🐨 many things are sad yet also happysometimes <things> can be happy but then turn sadwhile watching videos of words ive said in the past i, by myself, feel shynow, the dull things that i seldom remember feels a bit regretful, empty, and strange+

BTS' RM mentioned he does not know what to expect once he returns from his military duty. He stated that he understands that a lot can change in two years and hoped that BTS members and ARMYs could reunite happily by 2025 once all the members complete their enlistment. He mentioned he doesn't want to wander around looking for love aimlessly and wants to invest in himself and grow to be a better person.

He wished ARMYs well and confessed that penning down long, thoughtful letters is his way of showing love for fans.

He concluded:

"My writings and letter will deliver my love to you. I'll be right back. Stay healthy! "

Fans can read the complete translation of the letter below:

Anton Hur @AntonHur



*it rained yesterday (5/5) in Korea



**I referenced



***Such a beautiful letter, I immediately wanted to translate it My translation of #Namjoon ’s letter (May 5th, 2023)*it rained yesterday (5/5) in Korea**I referenced @bora_twts ’ translation (which is superior to mine) for the past participle reference, big thank you***Such a beautiful letter, I immediately wanted to translate it My translation of #Namjoon’s letter (May 5th, 2023)*it rained yesterday (5/5) in Korea**I referenced @bora_twts’ translation (which is superior to mine) for the past participle reference, big thank you 💜***Such a beautiful letter, I immediately wanted to translate it 💜 https://t.co/vqQYpNnUA2

BTS' RM had previously revealed on a Weverse live that he was supposed to enlist in the military along with bandmate and fellow 94-liner J-hope. However, he had to postpone the same due to certain pending assignments and music-related work. He is currently working hard to wrap up his commitments.

He recently collaborated with indie artist Colde on the song Don’t Ever Say You Love Me for the album Love Part 2. Colde previously collaborated with RM on the song Hectic, a b-side track from Indigo.

BTS' leader will soon be seen gracing the cover of June's Vogue Korea. The editor-in-chief, Shin Kwangho confirmed this via his Instagram story. This will mark his first solo cover for the luxe magazine.

Poll : 0 votes