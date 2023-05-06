"He's our safest place": BTS' RM's fans react to his heartwarming letter on Weverse dedicated to ARMYs

On May 5, BTS' RM penned a heartwarming letter dedicated to ARMYs on Weverse. BTS' leader wrote a long and profound note explaining his current state of mind, what is keeping him busy, BTS' 10-year anniversary in June 2023, and what the future looks like for the group among the most important things.
ARMYs were pleasantly surprised to receive a Weverse notification from the Indigo singer and touched on reading his long and insightful letter dedicated to them. This isn't the first time, BTS' RM has written a heartfelt note for ARMYs. He has done this in the past as well, showcasing his captivating thoughts, witty wordplay, and lyricism.
Several netizens took to social media to share their thoughts about the letter after it went viral online.
Fans react to BTS' RM's honest and comforting letter on Weverse
BTS' RM shared a lengthy letter dedicated to ARMYs, sharing his honest, truthful, and comforting thoughts via Weverse. This letter was released on May 5, almost a month before BTS' 10-year anniversary which is on June 13. This is the first time in the septet's 10-year-long career that all seven members won't be together as Jin and J-hope are currently enlisted in the military.
The letter mentioned:
“Time flies, and everything changes—even I do. I wish to no longer irresponsibly ask or beg for unconditional love. Rather than searching everywhere for love, I want to believe, if I stay as love and make effort to take care of myself, that it’ll naturally find its way to me.”
Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to social media to react to BTS leader RM's letter on Weverse. Fans praised him for his deep and heartfelt thoughts and also expressed their fear that he might be enlisting in the military soon.
ARMYs have also lavished praise on how much he has grown over the years and is truly internalizing BTS' musical philosophy, 'Love Yourself.'
They took to Twitter to react to his heartfelt note.
What did BTS' RM's letter say?
BTS' RM's letter comes in the nick of time as ARMYs found solace in his note on Weverse. The Indigo singer confessed that lately he has been trying to decipher what kind of person he is and suddenly it dawned upon him that Bangtan will be celebrating their 10-year debut anniversary this year.
BTS' RM mentioned he is experiencing a myriad of emotions - happiness, sadness, hope, and despair. He compared the various emotions he is feeling to changing seasons. Further, he wrote that he is learning to embrace silence as an adult and doesn't wish to speak much of the past or the present.
The Indigo singer admitted to feeling embarrassed about his past self, as he said or did things that he isn't proud of today.
BTS' RM mentioned he does not know what to expect once he returns from his military duty. He stated that he understands that a lot can change in two years and hoped that BTS members and ARMYs could reunite happily by 2025 once all the members complete their enlistment. He mentioned he doesn't want to wander around looking for love aimlessly and wants to invest in himself and grow to be a better person.
He wished ARMYs well and confessed that penning down long, thoughtful letters is his way of showing love for fans.
He concluded:
"My writings and letter will deliver my love to you. I'll be right back. Stay healthy! "
Fans can read the complete translation of the letter below:
BTS' RM had previously revealed on a Weverse live that he was supposed to enlist in the military along with bandmate and fellow 94-liner J-hope. However, he had to postpone the same due to certain pending assignments and music-related work. He is currently working hard to wrap up his commitments.
He recently collaborated with indie artist Colde on the song Don’t Ever Say You Love Me for the album Love Part 2. Colde previously collaborated with RM on the song Hectic, a b-side track from Indigo.
BTS' leader will soon be seen gracing the cover of June's Vogue Korea. The editor-in-chief, Shin Kwangho confirmed this via his Instagram story. This will mark his first solo cover for the luxe magazine.