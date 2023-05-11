"Actor of the year": ARMYs gush over BTS' Suga's acting in NBA advertisement

On May 9, NBA released an advertisement video featuring BTS' Suga for the upcoming finals of the NBA, which is scheduled to begin on June 1, 2023. In the advertisement video, the rapper is seen showcasing different types of emotions that a dedicated fan experiences during a match. This ranges from excitement and anguish to disappointment.

Last month, the idol was officially announced as the newest brand ambassador for NBA, a fitting collaboration given that he has always harbored a deep passion for basketball since he was young.

As soon as fans saw the latest advertisement for the basketball game, they took to social media to express what they felt after watching the idol showcase his acting skills in the video. One fan tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of the BTS' Suga's expressions in the latest NBA advertisement

It's no secret that BTS' Suga has been spotted at many NBA games previously.

In the advertisement, titled We are all in the Finals/ #NBAFinals 2022-2023, the rapper was seen watching one such game from the comfort of his Genius Lab, where he works on his music. Throughout the course of the video, a variety of emotions and expressions can be seen on his face.

After watching the video, some fans also stated that the Haegeum singer should get an Oscar for his acting.

After becoming the NBA ambassador, the BTS member also attended a basketball match which was a semi-final match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Pictures of him watching the match went viral on the internet soon after:

At the game, he interacted with Jamaican-American baseball coach Patrick Erwing. He even showed his support for the New York Knicks via a customized jersey for the team.

More about BTS' Suga

The rapper has recently released his first-ever official solo album, D-Day, consisting of 10 tracks, including vastly popular ones like Haegeum and AMYGDALA, both of which have interesting backstories that make them all the more talked about.

Suga has also been announced as the global ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house Valentino. The idol is currently on his solo world tour, which kicked off on April 26 from the USA. At one of his recent concerts, fellow BTS member Jimin was also seen in attendance as a show of support.

The idol will conclude his Suga/Agust D tour in Seoul, South Korea, in June 2023.

