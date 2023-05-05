"Are you kidding me?": BTS' SUGA has hilarious reaction to an ARMY disguising their iPhone as a Galaxy

BTS' Suga finally began his first-ever solo world tour titled SUGA | Agust D Tour on April 26 from the United States. During his first three shows in Chicago, he was occupied delivering his solo performances and interacting with fans. At his Chicago concert that was held on May 3, he requested fans to bring Samsung Galaxy phones as he would not be using iPhones to take pictures or selfies.

The idol's announcement made many fans laugh, while others tried to disguise their iPhone as a Samsung Galaxy so they would not have to buy a new phone. Some people covered their iPhones with paper that had Samsung Galaxy written over it and customized it to distract the idol so that he would choose their phone to click a picture.

Surprisingly, the rapper noticed that one of the ARMY used the aforementioned trick that had been going viral on the internet and giggled. Upon seeing the clever trick, the rapper commented:

"Are you kidding me?"

hema⁷ ♡ D-Day 🥢 @hemabangtanarmy when asked if when an army

he is the best disguised their

basketball player iphone as a galaxy



yoongi: "are you kidding me???" when asked if when an armyhe is the best disguised theirbasketball player iphone as a galaxyyoongi: "are you kidding me???" https://t.co/ClKcnVSRsJ

Meanwhile, the reason BTS' Suga is so conscious about using a Samsung Galaxy instead of an iPhone is that he is one of the brand ambassadors for the former brand and is currently endorsing it. The other reason is that Samsung is the domestic brand of South Korea and one of the biggest tech giants in the country, while iPhone is a foreign brand.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' SUGA's hilarious reaction to ARMYs new trick of disguising their iPhones as Samsung phones

As soon as the idol saw an ARMY's disguised iPhone, he could not stop laughing and giggling. He also pointed at the particular fan with the phone and showcased it to the entire crowd so that they could also have a laugh. The internet went into a frenzy as the video featuring the idol went viral online.

Fans were elated to see that the BTS member was enjoying his time and could laugh without any hesitation at the trick used by the fan. Many fans also went to the extent of purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy phone in case they met the idol.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the rapper's hilarious reaction to the ARMY's disguised iPhone.

(𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙙. 𝙎𝙐𝙂𝘼)⁷ @sugatrivia



#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #AgustD_SUGA_Tour #SUGA_AgustD_Tour_Chicago yoongi’s gummy smile 🥹🥹🥹 he was so amused at the iPhone disguised as a samsung sksjjsk yoongi’s gummy smile 🥹🥹🥹 he was so amused at the iPhone disguised as a samsung sksjjsk#SUGA_AgustD_TOUR #AgustD_SUGA_Tour #SUGA_AgustD_Tour_Chicago https://t.co/5g2vZwoVSY

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsOT7_613

that person won life imagine making yoongi laugh 🥺



_in_chicago

#AgustD_SUGA_Tour

#DDay_tour

An army wrote Samsung over their iPhone and yoongi noticed and laughed so hard and went " ARE YOU KIDDING ME"that person won lifeimagine making yoongi laugh 🥺 #AgustD_SUGA_Tour _in_chicago An army wrote Samsung over their iPhone and yoongi noticed and laughed so hard and went " ARE YOU KIDDING ME" that person won life 😭 imagine making yoongi laugh 🥺#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_chicago#AgustD_SUGA_Tour #DDay_tourhttps://t.co/E0keWn5w0m

Shivani⁷🥢🪞⚽️👩🏽‍🚀💙🃏 @speff13

I swear I can hear him meow out loud in shock and despair at the utter genius of armys 🫠🫠



vc to owner



#AgustD_SUGA_Tour

_in_chicago my boi really fell for this samsung disguised iphone meme irl 🤣I swear I can hear him meow out loud in shock and despair at the utter genius of armys 🫠🫠vc to owner #AgustD_SUGA_Tour _in_chicago twitter.com/i/web/status/1… my boi really fell for this samsung disguised iphone meme irl 🤣😂I swear I can hear him meow out loud in shock and despair at the utter genius of armys 🫠🫠vc to owner#AgustD_SUGA_Tour #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_chicago twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uF21huIFPw

THE ⁷ @The7BTS Most of the ARMYs gave up their iPhone and bought a Samsung, And it all goes back to Suga Most of the ARMYs gave up their iPhone and bought a Samsung, And it all goes back to Suga https://t.co/TrvksEhuq1

Samsung is a South Korean multinational manufacturing conglomerate that is famous for its mobile phones, and tech accessories including headphones, earphones, and more. Samsung sells its smartphones under the brand name Galaxy. Meanwhile, iPhone is a smartphone developed and manufactured under the brand name Apple.

More about BTS' Suga

BTS' Suga has recently released his first-ever official solo album D-DAY consisting of 10 tracks. The album has many meaningful tracks that shed light on the life of the rapper as an artist and how he has come to love his work. The tracks Haegeum and AMYGDALA have been creating a buzz among fans as he showcased intimate details of his life in the music videos of the songs.

He has also become the brand ambassador for well-known companies including Valentino and NBA. The idol has also made his solo debut appearance and delivered a performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon recently where he talked about his love for basketball, the meaning of his song Haegeum, and much more.

Meanwhile, the BTS member will conclude his SUGA | Agust D tour on June 25, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea.

Poll : 0 votes