"They motivate me": Fans react as BTS' Suga reveals how members provide "Disney-like" feedback on his albums 

On April 24, 2023, Rolling Stone unveiled an exclusive interview with BTS' Suga, where he talked about his official debut album D-Day, the recording process of his album, and how he collaborated with his hero and role model, the late Ryuichi Sakamoto.

In the aforementioned interview, he was also asked if fellow BTS members provided him with any feedback for his album, and he stated that they didn't, but they do appreciate whatever they see. They also provide Disney-like feedback, meaning they are always complimenting him. Suga stated:

"The members always tell me it's good. If I show them something that's not good, they won't tell me it's not good. I always appreciate them, though. They motivate me and give me courage."

After reading Rolling Stone's interview with Suga, fans could not stop swooning over the rapper's honest answers and took to Twitter to express themselves.

Q: did the other BTS members give you any feedback?



(..) The members always tell me it’s good. If I show them something that’s not good, they won’t tell me it’s not good [laughs] I always appreciate them tho. They motivate me & give me courage #SugaHQ_Articles ] Rolling StoneQ: did the other BTS members give you any feedback?(..) The members always tell me it’s good. If I show them something that’s not good, they won’t tell me it’s not good [laughs] I always appreciate them tho. They motivate me & give me courage [#SugaHQ_Articles] Rolling StoneQ: did the other BTS members give you any feedback?🐱(..) The members always tell me it’s good. If I show them something that’s not good, they won’t tell me it’s not good [laughs] I always appreciate them tho. They motivate me & give me courage https://t.co/4wo4xpDxgF

Fans can't get enough of Suga and fellow BTS members' bond

As fans read the interview where the BTS members only had positive words for Suga's albums, they could not help but notice the bond they have developed throughout the years. They believe that objectivity gets harder when it comes to loving someone.

Fans are also elated to see how the rapper notices what others do, and he doesn't even scold the youngest idol of the group whenever he teases him. Take a look at how fans are reacting to the feedback interview of the BTS member.

seuss⟬⟭⁷ @starthrower1013 @dSUGA_1993 Big family energy. Objectivity gets hard when you love someone @dSUGA_1993 Big family energy. Objectivity gets hard when you love someone 😄

JUBI⁷ 🥢 @tipsyseok JUBI⁷ 🥢 @tipsyseok "What a relief we are seven. What a relief we have each other."



the couch scene remind me of how their waiting room at concerts look like. it's such a relief that they can rely on each other on those tough days. "What a relief we are seven. What a relief we have each other." the couch scene remind me of how their waiting room at concerts look like. it's such a relief that they can rely on each other on those tough days. https://t.co/XcOUgYA3Hp @MINSUGAHQ they have each other to rely on 🥺 twitter.com/tipsyseok/stat… @MINSUGAHQ they have each other to rely on 🥺 twitter.com/tipsyseok/stat…

What Suga said in the interview?

BTS' Suga also described how members are always positive about his album and that sometimes he has to resort to other means to get honest feedback from external sources. He said:

"The other members don't really give me feedback. They do, but their feedback feels like, since the documentary film is with Disney. I will say it in terms of Disney, their feedback is Disney-like. Always positive."

He further stated:

"They just say something like, "Wow, the album is sick!" I can't really feel certain that it's objective, so I try to rely on external feedback."

He also answered several other significant answers where he talked about his Snooze collaboration with Woosung of The Rose and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto. He stated that many people who love to listen to music take inspiration from his songs, and he himself is a big admirer of his.

He also stated that he was pretty satisfied with his recent collaboration with IU for People Pt.2 song, where he knew he shared a similar synergy. He also shared that since they are the same age, he has built a good relationship with her, and they are good friends.

He also talked about how D-Day was the last installment of his album, which started in 2016. The latest album consists of 10 tracks, among which fans have been relating to AMYGDALA and other tracks from his album.

More about the AMYGDALA singer

The BTS member recently became one of the first Korean soloists to sell over one million copies within the first day of the release of his album D-Day in the history of Hanteo. He has joined his bandmate Jimin, who achieved the aforementioned feat just last month with his solo album FACE.

Additionally, Suga has become a global ambassador for renowned brands, including Valentino and the NBA, which has elated fans much more. He was recently spotted bidding farewell to j-hope, who has been enlisting in mandatory military service.

