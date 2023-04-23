“I’m in so much pain”: ARMYs emotional after discovering the meaning of BTS’ Suga’s AMYGDALA

On April 21, 2023, BTS' Suga released his first official solo album, D-DAY, consisting of ten tracks, among which the fourth track, AMYGDALA, captivated ARMY's attention because of its intriguing and meaningful meaning of the track. In the song, the idol talks about some of his haunting and painful memories from life, and AMYGDALA helps in protecting him from his frightening memories.
AMYGDALA refers to the almond-shaped region of the brain that is primarily associated with dealing with emotional processes. In his recent documentary Road to D-Day, BTS' Suga is seen working on the song AMYGDALA. In this particular scene, the idol is having an intimate conversation with fellow BTS member Jimin, where he describes how the brain stores everyone's unpleasant and frightening memories in a particular region of the brain.
The singer describes a particular brain region that holds onto unpleasant memories to protect an individual against a similar and frightening situation in the future. As ARMYs learn about the meaningful lyrics of AMYGDALA, they express their concern over the singer while reeling in the sad implications behind it.
ARMYs keep praising BTS' Suga for being so open and thoughtful about his song AMYGDALA
In AMYGDALA, the BTS member opens up about his mother's heart surgery when he was born, him geeting the unfortunate news of his father's liver cancer in the middle of an ongoing schedule, etc.
These incidents have made fans acknowledge that the Haegeum singer has gone through some of the most frightening experiences in life. Yet, he has made a strong comeback through AMYGDALA that continues to motivate him to stand against similar terrible moments in the future or whenever he's on the verge of facing them again.
After reading the translation of the track, fans were overwhelmed as they had no idea what BTS' Suga was going through and wanted to give him a hug.
In the lyrics, the idol has described himself as a lotus flower that blooms after surviving in the muddy waters. Fans have found the metaphor thoughtful since Suga was not born or raised in an ideal environment but bloomed and thrived beautifully because he strived for it like a lotus flower.
They have also noticed how Jimin was intently listening to Suga's explanation of his AMYGDALA, showcasing the respect the BTS members have for each other.
The performance of the song even had fans tearing up. Watching him sing about the traumatic moments of his life in a transparent form encourages ARMYs to be braver and gives them a glimpse of hope that will not fade away soon.
More about Suga's D-Day
Aside from AMYGDALA, BTS' Suga's D-Day, consists of nine other tracks, which include:
- D-Day
- Haegeum
- HUH?! in collaboration with j-hope
- SDL
- People Pt.2 in collaboration with IU
- Polar Night
- Interlude: Dawn
- Snooze
- Life Goes on
Haegeum is the title track of the idol's solo album. He is the fifth member of the group after j-hope, Jin, RM, and Jimin to release his solo album.
In 2016, he released his first mixtape, AGUST-D, under the alternate name Agust D, which was followed by his second mixtape in 2020. However, D-Day is the final installment in the AGUST-D trilogy that showcased the protrayal of Suga's personal life and other details as an artist.
D-Day set the record for the highest first day of sales with over one million copies sold on the day of its release in Hanteo history.