On April 21, 2023, alongside BTS' SUGA's studio album D-Day, his long-awaited documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day, was also released, which talked about the idol's life as a soloist and his experience creating his album tracks. Several famous celebrities were featured in the documentary, including Halsey, Steve Aoki, and Anderson. Paak.

While many were already aware that the idol and Anderson .Paak are close friends, the revelation of their first meeting has only cemented fans' belief that the two share a special bond. At one point in the documentary, SUGA said that when they first met, Anderson .Paak greeted him with a kiss on his forehead. As such, fans found the interaction adorable and couldn't stop talking about the same online.

BTS' SUGA and Anderson .Paak show off their adorable friendship in the former's documentary, SUGA: Road to D-Day

During the entirety of the documentary, there were many instances where Anderson .Paak and BTS' SUGA were seen spending time with each other. However, what caught the fans' eye the most was the story behind their first meeting. In a particular moment in the documentary, when the two were sitting beside each other, SUGA said:

"As soon as he saw me, he kissed me on my forehead."

When the translator conveyed SUGA's message to Anderson .Paak, the singer, was quite shocked since he wasn't aware of it either. He replied:

"I kissed you? I was so drunk. I'm sorry. Sorry. My Baby! Jagiya!"

Fans especially swooned over Anderson .Paak's use of "Jagiya" to address BTS' SUGA since it's a term that is used between couples and what one uses towards their significant either. The documentary effortlessly showcased the wonderful both that the two shared. Many clips of them fooling around, drinking alcohol, and hanging out were inserted in the documentary as they continued to enjoy each other's company.

Fans also thought other instances were endearing, such as when Anderson .Paak asked how old BTS' SUGA was, wondering if he was twenty-one. When SUGA replied that he was twenty-nine years old, the singer was quite surprised by the same.

"Really? Twenty-nine? Oh, you're old. Okay, cool! Grown man! I thought you were a kid! Thought you were a little baby."

Additionally, there were discussions about the two artists featuring in each other's songs, and although it didn't come to fruition on SUGA's D-Day, fans hope to see the two collaborate and create songs together. The rest of their interactions in the documentary went by with them talking, dancing to songs, and drinking alcohol.

There have been several instances in the past when Anderson .Paak and BTS showcased their close relationship. From visiting each other's concerts to spending time outside work schedules. Anderson .Paak also revealed that everyone in his family is a big fan of the BTS members and listens to their songs quite often.

Since the singer has already collaborated with BTS' RM on his first solo album, Indigo, for the track Still Life, fans have been eagerly awaiting the rollout of a collaboration with him and BTS' SUGA.

