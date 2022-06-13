Anderson .Paak's cameo during BTS' 9th anniversary live sends fans into a frenzy

Anderson .Paak joined the mega K-pop group BTS during the livestream for their 9th anniversary special.

The group had begun teasing weeks ahead that they would be accompanied by a special guest for their livestream. The previously teased special guest was revealed to be none other than Anderson, one half of the musical duo Silk Sonic. .Paak sat behind the drums with the group on their special day for a performance of Yet To Come, the title track from their anthology album Proof. The show also included a live band and a choir.

A clear kinship between the two acts could be seen during a light talk in which the special guest lavished praise on the group. Following the first performance of the new song, the members introduced Anderson to the ARMYs who were watching the live stream from around the world.

Anderson .Paak played the drums while BTS performed Yet To Come

𝐂i @chizikook_ They fit perfectly into each other's unique style. BTS x ANDERSON PAAK 🥰 They fit perfectly into each other's unique style. BTS x ANDERSON PAAK 🥰 https://t.co/22Av5ruTOY

Anderson .Paak joined the group for the livestream as a part of the live band for the Yet To Come performance. After the performance, he engaged in fun banter with the septet, talked about the song and practiced his Korean with the group.

"I love it, it's fantastic," Anderson said about the group’s new song Yet To Come during his appearance on the livestream. The members then engaged in a conversation with the guest, who delighted everyone with his attempt at Korean.

The American artist met the septet during their latest concert in the States. The interactions between the two were welcomed positively by the fandom, who were overjoyed at .Paak being the special guest. Fans cannot not contain their excitement over how well Paak matches BTS’ energy.

⁷ @mygbebe UNSERIOUS Anderson Paak's energy exactly matches BTSUNSERIOUS Anderson Paak's energy exactly matches BTS 😭 UNSERIOUS

The fandom is pouring out their love for the artist and how much they loved seeing him perform alongside BTS.

🗡 @2jihope being an army really is an unique experience cause i can’t believe i watched taehyung napping live and a minute later i was watching anderson paak perform with bts being an army really is an unique experience cause i can’t believe i watched taehyung napping live and a minute later i was watching anderson paak perform with bts

Karyn @dayofkaryn I love that Anderson Paak and BTS communicate in four different languages: English, Korean, untranslatable noises and wiggly dances I love that Anderson Paak and BTS communicate in four different languages: English, Korean, untranslatable noises and wiggly dances

Amidst the memes and praise for Anderson .Paak, some fans dug out old tweets from Anderson's Twitter account. The drummer asked the universe for an opportunity to perform with the band. Fans who were paying attention noticed a Twitter exchange between Bruno Mars and Anderson, who founded the duo Silk Sonic.

Apparently, Anderson had reacted to a tweet from Bruno Mars, where the former mentioned BTS with the question, "Do y'all need a drummer?"

skya🐰 @andfuckvmin anderson paak really manifested playing drums for bts anderson paak really manifested playing drums for bts https://t.co/QWIdoDnUzZ

More about the BTS festa

⁷ @btschaneIs the bts dinner for festa 2022 will be tomorrow, june 14 (9pm kst) ! the bts dinner for festa 2022 will be tomorrow, june 14 (9pm kst) ! https://t.co/Ek4p3rwThk

BTS performed their newly released song, Yet To Come, for the first time as part of their annual FESTA celebrations. The song is one of three new songs from the boy band's new anthology album, Proof. The seven members, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, and V, began the live concert with Born Singer, which was followed by Yet To Come.

BTS members also talked about their experiences and what FESTA means to them. They recalled some happy memories they had while performing in front of their fans. Members also discussed the difficulties they faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. They also talked about how much they enjoy touring and performing for ARMYs in person. BTS also spoke briefly about their anthology album, Proof.

