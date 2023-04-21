“Freaking Genius”: BTS’ SUGA sends ARMYs into a fan frenzy with a daring cinematic music video for the title track Haegeum 

BTS’ SUGA dropped his much-awaited debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, which features 10 tracks accompanied by the title track Haegeum, which recently got a bold and cinematic music video to complement it. Notably, Haegeum refers to a traditional Korean string instrument which is used in the title track which is thus, named after that.

Haegeum's pure and honest lyrics reference the idea of freedom and how one person’s freedom of expression can become a problem or an issue for someone else. BTS’ SUGA daringly reveals in the song that the ultimate idea of freedom is overrated and that people who appear to be living freely are bound by various restrictions via society and everyday life, which is explored in the music video through the phrase “to lift a ban.”

Celeste @celeste134340 #Haegeum #Suga #MinYoongi “Endless Influx Of Information Prohibits Freedom Of Imagination, And Seeks Conformity Of Thought.” I love this verse. Agust D is a freaking genius! #AgustD_DDAY “Endless Influx Of Information Prohibits Freedom Of Imagination, And Seeks Conformity Of Thought.” I love this verse. Agust D is a freaking genius! #AgustD_DDAY #Haegeum #Suga #MinYoongi https://t.co/ucBf65Bzo2

Fans have been lavishing praise on BTS’ SUGA and the title track Haegeum. @celeste134340 wrote “Agust D is a freaking genius,” praising the singer’s namesake alter-ego.

"THATS MY MAN": BTS’ SUGA goes against his alter-ego in the new thrilling music video Haegeum

BTS’ SUGA’s new music video is winning accolades for its brilliant cinematography, which plays out like a crime thriller. In Haegeum, the rapper goes against his own alter-ego, Agust D, where he plays a rich and poor person in the same music video. The song is written and produced by the idol himself.

The raw and unrefined version of him wins against his own polished and refined version as they battle out to see who is closest to his real self. Haegeum can be defined as the spiritual successor to his previous title track, Daechwita, from mixtape, D-2.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have taken to social media to shower praise on Haegeum and the possible easter eggs fans have spotted so far. Check out some of these tweets below:

Moonie⁷🌙D DAY TODAY 🎉 @btsOT7_613



Oh my god min yoongis tell them , agust d the king



#SUGA #D_DAY

"Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money slaves to hatred and prejudice slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexing selfishness and greed have gone off the rails"Oh my god min yoongis tell them , agust d the king "Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money slaves to hatred and prejudice slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexing selfishness and greed have gone off the rails"Oh my god min yoongis tell them , agust d the king#SUGA #D_DAYhttps://t.co/XwVPRaALob

According to BTS’ SUGA’s music video, Haegeum (the musical instrument) is meant to "unlock the forbidden thing" which appears in the opening slate as the BTS rapper spits out some harsh truths about capitalism, freedom of expression, self-belief, prejudice, pre-conceived notions, greed and jealousy.

The song ends with the lyrics "Another Haegeum moving forward" using the phrase as the song’s selling point. The lyrics are raw, honest, and unfiltered, where the BTS rapper is heard spitting facts:

“Freedom of expressions could be reason for somebody's death, could you still consider that freedom?”

agustd.| 2025 - RN & BANGTAN @agustd_archives

THE CIGARETTE & THE LYRICS



BUT THIS CUTE LIL DANCE, NO ONE CAN RESIST



Congratulations on your first solo album, my min yoongi! MIN YOONGI, THE MAN YOU ARETHE CIGARETTE & THE LYRICSBUT THIS CUTE LIL DANCE, NO ONE CAN RESIST #Haegeum Congratulations on your first solo album, my min yoongi! MIN YOONGI, THE MAN YOU ARETHE CIGARETTE & THE LYRICSBUT THIS CUTE LIL DANCE, NO ONE CAN RESIST #Haegeum Congratulations on your first solo album, my min yoongi! https://t.co/mzbC3Ql5wx

The song takes listeners back to the time when the authoritarian Korean government banned numerous popular songs and declared them "misfits" which cannot be aired on national television.

Some of the more hard-hitting lyrics are:

“Slaves to capitalism, slaves to money, slaves to hatred and prejudice, slaves to YouTube, slaves to flexing selfishness and greed have gone off the rails”.

ac ⁷ D-Day @vminggukx when min yoongi pulled out the cigarette and started smoking, I CHOKED when min yoongi pulled out the cigarette and started smoking, I CHOKED https://t.co/PCAbFljrL8

Notably, D-DAY and Haegeum serve as a closure to BTS’ SUGA’s AGUST D trilogy, which started in 2016 with the eponymous mixtape, followed by D-2 in 2020 with the title track Daechwita.

With the recent solo album's release, all 10 songs from D-DAY include the opening song D-DAY, Haegeum, People Pt 2 (featuring IU), HUH?! (feat J-hope), AMYGDALA, SDL, Polar Night, Interlude: Dive, Snooze (feat THE ROSE’s Woosung and the late Ryuichi Sakamoto) and Life Goes On (SUGA’s version).

BTS fans praise Thai fans for keeping Haegeum’s shoot a secret

As ARMYs celebrate the release of BTS’ SUGA’s much-awaited solo album D-DAY with its accompanying title track Haegeum, fans are praising their Thai counterparts for respecting the Agust D rapper and keeping the shoot of Haegeum a top-notch secret, even from fellow ARMYs.

BTS’ SUGA’s fan @93MINGL0SS wrote on Twitter that they are so proud of Thai ARMYs for letting the Bangtan member film Haegeum on the streets of Thailand without hounding him for pictures and autographs or leaking secretive information from the shoot.

☆ @93MINGL0SS im so proud of thai armys. yoongi literally filmed his music video on streets but we never got A SINGLE LEAK. not a pic, a vid or even the information. no one knew why he was in thailand. THIS is how you respect the artist. im so proud of thai armys. yoongi literally filmed his music video on streets but we never got A SINGLE LEAK. not a pic, a vid or even the information. no one knew why he was in thailand. THIS is how you respect the artist.

However, fans maintained their line of decorum and ensured that nobody bothered BTS’ SUGA at work and respected his privacy.

In the past, there have been several instances wherein BTS’ filming locations were leaked by fans and stalkers who chased the members for pictures and autographs. However, Thai ARMYs have earned massive praise from fellow global fans for setting a good example for others to follow.

BTS member SUGA’s solo docu-film, SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY, is slated to release today on Disney + Hotstar at 11:00 pm KST worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes