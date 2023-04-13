BTS' SUGA and Agust D sit down for an interview with each other, diving into their perceptions of music

On April 11, 2023, Disney Plus Korea released a video interview between BTS' SUGA and Agust D, the two musical personalities of the K-pop idol, in an effort to promote his upcoming solo documentary, SUGA: Road to D-DAY. During the interview, the two stars shed light on their thoughts on music and how they use it to convey their ideas.

While SUGA refers to himself as a member of BTS and a collaborator who features in other artists' songs, Agust D refers to solo projects involving his mixtapes, albums, and more. The two sides differ in how they use music to express themselves, what they express through their lyrics, and the relationship they share with music.

Though fans have always known this, the idols' recent interview has given them a clearer perspective of the personalities they adopt.

Agust D interviews BTS' SUGA, talks about his relationship with music, D-Day, and more

During BTS' SUGA and Agust D's interview, they covered quite a broad spectrum of topics. Initially, SUGA asked Agust D questions given that his first studio album is slated for release soon; which was then followed by the latter interviewing him.

The first question that BTS' SUGA had for Agust D was about lyrics. He felt that the latter was more honest and straightforward about the lyrics they wrote for their songs. The latter responded as follows:

"Whether SUGA or Agust D, I have always made the music honestly and I don't think I tried to distinguish it. I did what I've been doing but personally, I think there's a little more I can say when I make my own music than for the team."

BTS' SUGA followed up on his question and asked Agust D if there's any catharsis involved with the kind of music he makes as a solo artist since he's more honest in his way of expression in solo projects. The soloist replied that there's nothing particularly cathartic about it. However, expressing his trauma and feelings through his albums to overcome the same makes him feel more liberated and helps him grow.

Here's where the idol talked about the trilogy nature of his solo projects: Agust D, D-2, and D-Day, where the latest is set to complete the other two.

"My upcoming album D-DAY is the completion of the trilogy that I expected from the beginning and this has made me mature. There's always a sense of freedom and joy when the album is released."

BTS' SUGA responded in a bold way, saying that he isn't much swayed or disturbed by the criticism leveled at his music. The topic of their conversation slowly shifted to touring and concerts. Since Agust D's tour is beginning in April, SUGA asked him how he feels about his songs being performed live.

"I still think that if you are a singer you have to make music for a concert and live for a concert. In overall, album promotions and the order of the tracklist (of D-DAY) are arranged for the concert. I wanted to perform on the stage as a whole group more than anyone else, but since we cannot, so I though I should do it even alone."

The interview with Agust D came to an end after the soloist expressed that although he's pressurized and afraid to go on a solo tour, he's happy and eager to do it for the huge crows that are awaiting to see him live.

BTS' SUGA gets interviewed by Agust D about collaborations, Suchwita, and more

The two then switched roles and SUGA was shot with his first question, whether Agust D was of any help in the kind of music BTS' SUGA made.

The idol mentioned that when he makes music for the group, there aren't many boundaries that he works within, and isn't largely concerned about the outcomes. However, when producing for other artists, the outcomes become a primary concern. He revealed how Agust D enables him to create music that's different from his mainstream genres.

The next question in line for BTS' SUGA was his multiple productions and collaborations with other artists. When asked about the secret to being loved by several artists, SUGA said,

"I think those artists who wanted to do their music in a different style gave me such offers expecting some synergy from me."

When asked in more detail how BTS' SUGA feels about working with other artists, he admitted that while it's generally enjoyable, it can occasionally be burdening. He revealed that he's more nervous about the release of his collaborations than his solo projects since he worries about the outcome and the impact it can have on the artists' albums.

The two finally ended their interview with a mention of SUGA's Suchwita. Since it's quite rare to see the idol more social, the drinking show came as a surprise to many. However, he revealed that the show was meant to create a more comfortable space for people to promote their albums, BTS members included, without getting nervous since he's been in that situation before.

With quite an intriguing set of facts and stories revealed in just an eleven-minute video, fans are quite intrigued by what BTS' SUGA's documentary will have in store for them.

