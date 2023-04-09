BTS’ SUGA reveals promotional schedule for upcoming solo album D-DAY

On April 9 KST, BTS’ SUGA unveiled the promotional schedule for his upcoming debut solo album, D-DAY.

The promotional schedule for D-DAY will begin with the unveiling of the album's tracklist on April 10, and will end on April 25. The album itself will be released on April 21.

BTS’ SUGA will be releasing D-DAY before embarking on his first-ever solo tour. The tour will kick off with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, on April 26 and 27.

BTS’ SUGA’s fans are most excited to see a dance practice video in the rapper’s promotional schedule for D-DAY

BTS’ SUGA will begin his full-fledged promotions for his upcoming solo album D-DAY on April 10 at noon KST/11 am ET, with the release of the official tracklist. He will unveil another SUGA: Road to D-DAY poster on April 12 and a glitch film on April 14.

After a brief break of three days, on April 17 and 18, BTS’ SUGA will unveil the official concept photos for D-DAY. On April 20, the Daechwita hitmaker will release the official MV teaser for the title track. Finally, on April 21 at 1 pm KST/ 9 pm ET, BTS’ SUGA will drop D-DAY accompanied by the main title track.

On the same day, he will release the docu-film SUGA: Road to D-Day at 11 pm KST/10 am ET. However, on April 22, BTS’ SUGA will drop the dance practice video for the main title track, which has fans most excited.

It will be the first time the BTS rapper will be dancing in any of his solo works. Although he had some choreography in D-2’s title track, Daechwita, it was more of a dramatic acting video than a dance video.

We're getting SUGA: Road to D-DAY documentary, two MVs, dance practice and D-DAY Tracklist in 24h…..WE ARE EATING GOODDDD

On April 23, the main title track’s live clip will be released, with the follow-up track's official music video to be released on April 25, concluding the promotional cycle for D-DAY. On April 26, BTS’ SUGA will embark on his debut solo world tour, starting with Belmont Park, New York, and performing in Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland till May 17.

After a brief break, BTS’ SUGA will return to Asia to perform in Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore before finally returning to his home country, South Korea, on June 24–25.

D-DAY will mark the final installment in BTS’ SUGA’s AGUST-D trilogy, which started in 2016 with his debut mixtape AGUST-D under his alternate stage name Agust-D, followed by D-2 in 2020.

D-DAY looks to delve into the rapper’s personal, intimate, and in-depth view of his life, music, and emotions, presented through a multi-track solo album and showcasing the incredible portrayal of his life as an artist.

On April 7, BTS member SUGA released the song People Pt. 2 featuring IU. It is a deeply moving, melancholic, and emotional song about ever-changing and dynamic interpersonal relations and feelings amongst humans. Notably, the song ranked at the top of the iTunes charts in 90 countries, including the U.S., UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and more.

What are BTS’ SUGA’s recent activities

April is definitely BTS member SUGA’s month, as the rapper becomes the fifth Bangtan member to go solo with an interesting lineup of activities sprawled throughout the month.

BTS’ J-hope was the first member of the group to go solo last July with his debut solo album Jack in the Box. BTS’ Jin was the next member to release his solo album The Astronaut in November 2022.

This was followed by leader RM, who released his debut solo album Indigo in December 2022, and Jimin, who released his Billboard-topping solo album FACE in March.

After launching his own drinks-based talk show Suchwita, a witty wordplay on his title track Daechwita, and fronting the luxury fashion brand Valentino, the rapper has a busy month ahead.

BTS member SUGA announced his debut solo album, D-DAY, along with the solo docu-film, SUGA: Road to D-DAY, to be released on Disney Plus on the same day.

On April 26, the People Pt.2 singer will embark on his debut solo world tour, SUGA | Agust D D-DAY, in the US, followed by Asia, Korea, and Japan, with more dates to be added in the future.

Additionally, he became the global ambassador for the NBA, or National Basketball Association, as he is an avid fan of the game.

