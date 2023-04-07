“Yoongi’s beautiful vocals”: BTS fans lavish praise on SUGA’s new collab song People Pt.2 featuring IU

On April 7, BTS’ SUGA released his highly-anticipated collab song People Pt.2 featuring IU.
People Pt.2 is the official pre-release track of Yoongi’s upcoming debut solo album D-DAY, which is due to release on April 21st. The song was accompanied by an official music video starring the BTS member and peppered with IU’s vocals.
Unsurprisingly, immediately upon release, it became a trending topic on social media, with fans taking to Twitter to praise the song.
Notably, this marks Yoongi and IU’s second collaboration after Eight, which was released in 2020. At the time of the release, Eight swept worldwide music charts and achieved a perfect all-kill at the time of its release.
BTS’ SUGA reveals that People Pt.2 conveys a message he wanted to tell himself during difficult times
Towards the end of the music video, BTS’ Yoongi reveals the inspiration behind People Pt.2. He confessed that People Pt.2 was born out of the hardships and difficult times faced during the pandemic.
The Daechwita singer confessed to feeling low and having “lost everything”, hence this song conveys a message he wanted to tell himself.
People Pt.2 is an R&B-themed song with boom-bap beats that beautifully captures BTS’ ace rapper Yoongi’s solid rapping skills punctuated with IU’s vocals and conveys an honest human-relationships cycle where love, hurt, fear, loss, melancholy, heartbreak and redemption all co-exist and metamorphs into different emotions over time.
BTS fans have taken to social media to share their honest and heartwarming reactions to Yoongi and IU’s collab song People Pt.2.
People Pt. 2 debuted at number 9 on Melon Top 100 and at number 4 on iTunes US. This song is the spiritual successor of his own song People from his second mixtape D-2, which was released in 2016. The song was written and produced by him under his alternate stage name Agust-D and PDogg.
People is a witty wordplay on the Korean words for People (Saram), Love (Sarang) and to live (Saarah).
In the eventual few days leading up to the release of D-DAY, the BTS rapper will drop more promotional materials for his upcoming debut solo album, including tracklist, concept photos, and teaser videos.
Notably, he is the fifth BTS member after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo and Jimin’s FACE to release his solo album. D-DAY will serve as the final installment in the AGUST-D trilogy after Agust-D and D-2.
Everything that is keeping BTS’ SUGA occupied in April so far
BTS’ ace rapper and composer SUGA is booked and busy in April. Last year, he launched his own drinking talk show Suchwita, where he invites celebrity guests for an interesting and in-depth conversation over some drinks.
In January this year, he was chosen as the official global face for luxury brand Valentino and, after a lull of a few months, he announced his debut solo album D-DAY along with the solo docu-film SUGA Road to D-DAY to be released on Disney Plus on the same day.
On April 27, he will embark on his debut solo World Tour, SUGA | Agust D D-DAY in the US, followed by Asia, Korea and Japan, with more dates to be added in the future.