Best of Suchwita: 5 cute moments of BTS' SUGA in the show

BTS' SUGA recently commemorated his own drinking show, Suchwita, which revolves around the tradition of the idol inviting a new guest for each episode as they discuss various topics over alcohol. Ever since the roll-out of the same, fans have been in love with the show as it reveals an aspect of SUGA that they haven't witnessed before.

Many of the interactions that have sprung up from the six episodes that were released stand quite close to the hearts of the fans, since it's quite hard to argue against how iconic some of them are. In honor of SUGA's birthday and his new role as a drinking show host, here are five of his cutest moments on the show.

Afia.💎 ᴴᴮᴰ ʸᵒᵒⁿᵍⁱ 🪞 @Afia_said_what

a compilation of suchwita guests flustering Yoongi — the way he is getting shy and showing his beautiful gummy smile, it's so cute and adorable I can watch him like this whole day 🥹 a compilation of suchwita guests flustering Yoongi — the way he is getting shy and showing his beautiful gummy smile, it's so cute and adorable I can watch him like this whole day 🥹💜https://t.co/FiHRQrcixf

From the start to recent of Suchwita: 5 adorable moments of BTS' SUGA in his show

1) BTS' SUGA cutely fanboying over BIGBANG's Taeyang

SUGA, who is a huge fan of both BIGBANG and its member Taeyang, couldn't hide his excitement when the VIBE singer appeared as a guest on his show. Right off the bat, BTS' SUGA expressed that Taeyang was his biggest muse and how he dreamt of becoming the latter when he was young.

Miri⁷ 💜🫂🪞 on the street @mi_ree_dance i've never seen yoongi that smitten for someone before like for taeyang in this suchwita episode. he is in such a big fanboy mood and i love it i've never seen yoongi that smitten for someone before like for taeyang in this suchwita episode. he is in such a big fanboy mood and i love it 😭 https://t.co/xMXr1ifepy

As SUGA continued to shower Taeyang with compliments about his charisma, fans could clearly note the uncontrollable fanboy in him bubbling up. His fanboy moment peaked when Taeyang played a few seconds of his latest single, VIBE, featuring BTS Jimin. The Agust D rapper couldn't help but be in complete awe of the idol who was seated in front of him.

J4💜⁷⟭⟬ ~ 𝙁𝘼𝘾𝙀 @Luvkookseyes

#YOONGI #TAEYANG #suchwita yoongi really was nervous meeting taeyang. i loved how open they were talking with each other and taeyang is really sweet. it goes to show you that toxic fans are the one's who create all the drama and negativity yoongi really was nervous meeting taeyang. i loved how open they were talking with each other and taeyang is really sweet. it goes to show you that toxic fans are the one's who create all the drama and negativity#YOONGI #TAEYANG #suchwita https://t.co/NgSlZyKKVs

While fans are used to seeing a calm and collected SUGA on most occasions, they found it absolutely adorable when he became restless and jumpy in the presence of his favorite artist.

2) BTS' SUGA flustered by Tablo's story of ARMYs hilarious way of promoting Epik High's song, Strawberry

During Suchwita's fifth episode, Epik High's Tablo was invited as a guest to speak with SUGA, and one of their conversations became a fan favorite. There was an instance during the show when the two were chatting while snacking on strawberries. This reminded Tablo of the BTS ARMYs' fan activities during the promotions of Epik High's song, Strawberry.

HANA⁷🪞YOONGI DAY🍊 @yoonjin12439 yoongi even talked about getting strawberry delivery from seokjin on a regular basis during suchwita yoongi even talked about getting strawberry delivery from seokjin on a regular basis during suchwita https://t.co/yhXTEYCQBR

In an effort to help Epik High's Strawberry, ARMYs were consistently uploading videos, pictures, and GIFs of BTS' SUGA eating strawberries. As Tablo shared the story, SUGA began to fluster. Tablo went on to say how surprised he was by the number of pictures of the idol eating strawberries. He said,

"It was so much that at one point I thought they might've been photoshopped. I wondered how you could have so many GIFs with strawberries."

As SUGA calmed down, he continued to explain that Jin's uncle owns a strawberry farm and sends strawberries to BTS on a regular basis, inevitably surrounding them with strawberries. Fans found SUGA's response to be quite endearing.

3) BTS' SUGA blushing at the endless shower of compliments by SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

One of the most celebrated guests on Suchwita was SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and fans absolutely adored every conversation they had during the episode. From beginning to end, the episode was just a back-and-forth battle of compliments between the two.

Although Hoshi was nervous about the situation, he expressed his appreciation for the exposure BTS provided to the K-pop industry.

Jen | 아포방포 | bangtan military wife era @jenS_FromDblock This Suchwita episode is sooo heart-warming esp that part Yoongi and Hoshi kept praising one another This Suchwita episode is sooo heart-warming esp that part Yoongi and Hoshi kept praising one another 😭😭😭 https://t.co/qZBu9oOtwP

As the humble SUGA tried to explain that it was all SEVENTEEN's own hard work, the two began to compliment each other. After a few drinks, Hoshi, who is easily influenced by alcohol, started to openly fanboy over SUGA. He said,

"If you call, I'll come running over. No, really, I'm serious. Just be relaxed with me. I'll come running."

Fans found SUGA's shy reaction to the same absolutely adorable. While the idol was clearly blushing from the comment, his playful efforts for a comeback only made the interaction all the more precious.

★ @hoshzone suga complimenting hoshi and seventeen throughout the suchwita ep suga complimenting hoshi and seventeen throughout the suchwita ep ❤️ https://t.co/uQB24h5Zvb

4) He and RM unintentionally emptying the alcohol bottle caught BTS' SUGA off guard

To commemorate SUGA's Suchwita, his first guest on the show was his fellow member, who had just released his first solo album, Indigo, at the time. Given their thirteen years of friendship, starting conversations or finding topics to talk about was no trouble for them.

Despite the fact that it was their first time seeing SUGA as a host, fans were already smitten with his distinct personality.

t⁷♡ @bts_we_are_7



Suchwita with RM



Yoongi's smile omg... My heartSuchwita with RM Yoongi's smile omg... My heart 😭😭Suchwita with RMhttps://t.co/yzaQIMcchj

As the two carried on with the episode by talking about several things and drinking the expensive traditional wine that RM bought for them, they were drunk before they knew it. Since it's quite rare to see a tipsy SUGA given his high alcohol tolerance, fans were fawning over the adorable side that a drunk SUGA revealed.

Anja ⁷⟭⟬ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ ⟬⟭ 🍀🌸☘️ @ah_wstone

Gosh. That was so much fun to watch and that was the moment when I was cracking up. And the end … what a wonderful manifest of their relationship.

So adorable TY!

#Suchwita #Suga_and_RM

youtu.be/KN9gQBb4up0 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… What did I just see????Gosh. That was so much fun to watch and that was the moment when I was cracking up. And the end … what a wonderful manifest of their relationship.So adorableTY! What did I just see????Gosh. That was so much fun to watch and that was the moment when I was cracking up. And the end … what a wonderful manifest of their relationship.So adorable 💜 TY!#Suchwita #Suga_and_RMyoutu.be/KN9gQBb4up0 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4orBWGuGdT

There was a point where BTS' SUGA was checking the amount of alcohol left in the bottle RM bought only to find that they'd chugged all of them down in quite a short span of time.

5) BTS' SUGA and Lee Sung-min having a crisis over opening tumblers

In the latest Suchwita episode, actor Lee Sung-min was invited as a guest. SUGA was feeling shy and nervously moved as a natural reaction to all of the senior guests he had invited to the show. There was even a conversation between the two as they discussed people's ears turning red when they're blushing or shy.

hema⁷ ♡ YOONGI DAY 🐱🎂 @hemabangtanarmy i love how suchwita is edited. the way they focus on these cute little parts that would usually become bloopers. like when hoshi was stabbing the ice while yoongi was trying to have a serious conversation, lol. the whole show is so cute and so yoongi! i love how suchwita is edited. the way they focus on these cute little parts that would usually become bloopers. like when hoshi was stabbing the ice while yoongi was trying to have a serious conversation, lol. the whole show is so cute and so yoongi! https://t.co/NsrID3iWhT

The cutest part of the episode had to be when the two were attempting to pour tea from the tumblers. What seemed like an easy task had the two going through an entire crisis as they figured out how to open the lids of the tumblers. Lee Sung-min eventually figured it out as he tried to teach the same to BTS' SUGA, and fans couldn't help but notice his cute reactions and movements to the same.

As Suchwita continues to roll out more episodes, fans eagerly await their list of BTS' SUGA cute moments to stack up.

