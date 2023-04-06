“So excited for this”: BTS fans celebrate the announcement of docu-film SUGA: Road to D-DAY on April 21

On April 6, Disney Plus Hotstar dropped the official poster for BTS’ SUGA’s upcoming solo docu-film SUGA: Road to D-Day, slated for release on April 21.

Notably, the docu-film will be released on the same day as the release of his debut solo album, D-DAY.

In the striking green poster, BTS’ SUGA is looking up, breathless, wearing an emerald green quilted jacket with white trousers and a mic in his hand.

Interestingly, the lower half of his body is blurred out, making fans wonder if this holds any special meaning or not.

“So excited for this," @Sonia_98_13 wrote in anticipation of the release of the docu-film SUGA: Road to D-DAY on April 21 at 11 pm KST worldwide.

BTS’ SUGA’s upcoming documentary film will showcase his process of making D-DAY

Min Suga HQ⁷ @MINSUGAHQ



Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again+ #SugaHQ_Update ] Youtube Disney+Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again+ [#SugaHQ_Update] Youtube Disney+🐱Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again+ https://t.co/giCfMV6Len

BTS’ SUGA’s new documentary film, SUGA: Road to D-Day, will showcase the multifaceted artist’s process of creating his upcoming solo album, D-DAY. The film will be stylized as a road movie, capturing the singer’s unquenchable quest for new music and artists and discovering hidden talent.

He also interacts with artists across the world while traveling to different cities and experiencing different cultures. Additionally, the docu-film will also include live clips while showcasing the music and album completion process.

“My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st on Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream”

ARMYs have taken to social media to react to the exciting new docu-film series featuring the Agust-D rapper.

𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷⁷🐻|D-DAY IS COMING|💜 @boii_bangtan Min Yoongi : My solo documentary, will be released all over the world in April 21st in Disney+ It contains the story of preparing my first solo album and my journey to find my dream once again and the various stories of me encountering during the time

SUGA: Road to D-DAY

April 21 Min Yoongi : My solo documentary, will be released all over the world in April 21st in Disney+ It contains the story of preparing my first solo album and my journey to find my dream once again and the various stories of me encountering during the timeSUGA: Road to D-DAYApril 21 https://t.co/CMqQcDXIE0

Sope ❤️‍🔥 World @gotjams13 What if we get footage of SUGA holding Halsey's baby in his D-DAY documentary??! 🥹🥹 What if we get footage of SUGA holding Halsey's baby in his D-DAY documentary??! 🥹🥹 https://t.co/mMBaJPmjkg

BTS SUGA BANGLADESH⁷ @Btssuga_bd



: Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream + YouTube Disney | SUGA : Road to D-DAY: Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream + YouTube Disney | SUGA : Road to D-DAY🐱: Hello Disney+ subscribes! This is SUGA. My solo documentary SUGA: Road to D-DAY will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of me preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream + https://t.co/2CxVz7k2tk

Disney Plus also shared their excitement about having the BTS rapper onboard for his new docu-film:

The upcoming documentary will follow Suga as he travels around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album ‘D-Day.’ Throughout the documentary, viewers will see the star at his most vulnerable, as he discusses his writer’s block with other musicians, and delves deep into his most traumatic memories to pen lyrics for several of his latest songs.

Notably, he is the second member of the group after J-hope to have his own solo docu-film. In February this year, J-hope released his solo docu-film J-hope In The Box, documenting his journey of creating his debut solo album Jack in the Box.

Jimin #1 on bb 100 @kim_jaesoo20 SUGA: "My solo documentary, will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of preparing my first solo album and my journey to find my dream once again! And the various stories of me encountering during the time. Please look forward to it." SUGA: "My solo documentary, will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of preparing my first solo album and my journey to find my dream once again! And the various stories of me encountering during the time. Please look forward to it." https://t.co/S3Uuw2jeCc

The Agust-D rapper is the fifth member of the group to release his debut solo album after J-hope’s Jack in the Box, Jin’s The Astronaut, RM’s Indigo, and Jimin’s FACE. Titled D-DAY, this is his first solo album since previously releasing two mixtapes, AGUST-D in 2016 under the moniker Agust-D and the continuation of it in the form of D-2 in 2020.

D-DAY will mark the final installment of the AGUST-D trilogy and aims to portray an intimate, personal, and in-depth portrayal of the BTS rapper’s life as an artist.

bts memeories⁷ @btsmemeories will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again! And the various stories of me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Hello, Disney+ Subscribers! This is SUGA. My solo documentary, Hello, Disney+ Subscribers! This is SUGA. My solo documentary, <SUGA: ROAD TO D-DAY> will be released all over the world on April 21st in Disney+. It contains the story of preparing my first solo album, and my journey to find my dream once again! And the various stories of me… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Z6MGGpObS4

He will release the pre-release track People Pt.2 featuring IU on April 7, Friday. It is a continuation of his song People from AGUST-D, his debut solo mixtape of the same name, and it also marks his second collaboration with IU since the song Eight in 2020.

Additionally, he will participate in various fan activities like video fan meetings and autographed poster events leading up to the release of D-DAY.

A lowdown on BTS’ SUGA’s recent many activities

daily min suga @daiIyminsuga a tour, an album, a documentary, an embassy… thanks yoongi for this! a tour, an album, a documentary, an embassy… thanks yoongi for this! https://t.co/FaqpuASNPH

The Daechwita singer has many interesting activities and promotional materials lined up for April. Last year, he launched his debut talk show, Suchwita, where he chats with celebrities from different fields about their lives, careers, and choices over some drinks.

In January of this year, he was selected to serve as the global ambassador for the luxury brand Valentino. After a lull for a few months, he announced he would be releasing his debut solo album D-DAY on April 21, with a pre-release track, People Pt.2, to be released on April 7 featuring his Eight collaborator IU.

In April, he will also embark on his debut solo World Tour, SUGA | Agust D D-DAY, which begins on April 27, a week after the album's release.

On April 27, he will start at Belmont Park in the United States and travel through Asia, Korea, and Japan.

He also has a docu-film release on April 21 and a solo magazine cover for Marie Claire as well. Finally, he has also been chosen as the global ambassador for NBA.

Poll : 0 votes