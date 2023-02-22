“We will see SUGA and AGUST D together?”: Fans excited as Bighit unveils a riveting poster for idol’s solo tour

On Tuesday, February 21, Bighit Entertainment unveiled a new poster for BTS member Suga’s solo tour on their Twitter account with the caption:

“Get Ready for the Day”

On February 15, the idol himself went live on a South Korean media outlet and officially announced that he will be heading his first-ever solo tour, titled Agust D, on April 26.

The newly released poster gives a glimpse of the idol with his two personalities, one Suga from BTS and another soloist rapper Agust D. The poster is in deep blue and orange color, exuding an intense look. Upon seeing the new poster for the upcoming solo tour, one fan tweeted:

“Can’t get over the perfection of the poster”: Fans pour out their honest thoughts on Suga’s tour poster

Suga will begin his first-ever solo tour with Belmont Park, Newark, United States, on April 26 and 27. He will then head to other parts of the country and return to Asia to deliver solo tours in Jakarta, Bangkok, and Singapore. He will be heading to South Korea and Japan for the continuation and will reveal further details about the concert in Japan.

As Bighit dropped the new poster for the upcoming tour of the idol, fans formed several thoughtful opinions about its complimentary colors, the position of Suga’s eyes, his attire, and much more.

One of the key aspects fans noticed in the poster was the contrast represented through his eyes. While one eye looks calm, the other looks comparatively intense, radiating a fierce gaze.

The idol can be seen wearing a Jacket in blue and a suit on the red side. Many fan theories have been surrounding the internet since the poster's release. Here are some of the reactions:

One of the key aspects fans noticed in the poster was the contrast represented through his eyes. While one eye looks calm, the other looks comparatively intense, radiating a fierce gaze.

ikram⁷⟭⟬JIMIN FACE @bts07ddaeng The poster of Yoongi's tour is so beautiful truly half being Suga and other half being Agust D



One wearing a suit and the other wearing a jacket and swag vibe even the gazes are different one bit soft and the other harsh and pierced through screen The poster of Yoongi's tour is so beautiful truly half being Suga and other half being Agust DOne wearing a suit and the other wearing a jacket and swag vibe even the gazes are different one bit soft and the other harsh and pierced through screen https://t.co/dhnHFr2xJh









Since the photo he posted on his account wasn't from his photobook, given the orange & blue colors and silhouettes, does that mean it's from his album?! And it will come soon and this will be the concept of the tour!!

The inverted complementary colours and the deliberate contrasting styling and how they enhanced the unique beauty of yoongi's mismatched eyes to centre that contrast & visualise how despite it all, as yoongi always says, suga, agust d, min pd... "all three are me."

roxxy @itssugahyung you can clearly see the suga and the agust d you can clearly see the suga and the agust d https://t.co/PtPgT9L2Uw





















Orange - blue. Agust D - SUGA. Wholly - whole me. Complementary colours. Two sides of the same coin. Neither complete without the other. Yoongi's told us there can be no light without shadow. No day without night. We're not ready for D3. We might think we are, but we're not.

As April approaches, many fans can’t wait to see their idol finally embarking on his journey to create history for the ARMYs and BTS.

More about Suga

The lead rapper of the biggest boy band, Min Yoongi, is famously known as Suga and Agust D. In 2016, he debuted as the rapper Agust D and released tracks such as Give it to Me, The Last, So Far Way, and more. Later in 2022, he released D-2, of which the tracks Daechwita, People, and others became global hits.

Fans are all geared up for the upcoming tour of the idol, where he will showcase his two new sides as predicted by them by observing the posters and information released by the agency. News of his tour also assured fans that he isn’t going to enlist in the military anytime before April 2023.

Min Yoongi is currently occupied with inviting people to his talk show, Suchwita, where he invites guests and enjoys candid conversations over a drink. He recently had Hoshi on the fourth episode of Suchwita.

